The Kershaw County Library announces its slate of events for the month of May.
Weekly Events
Location noted by time slot.
Weekly on Wednesdays, 10:15 to 11 a.m. in Bethune — Coffee and Current Events: Stop by the Bethune branch for free coffee and discussion of local news!
Weekly on Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.min Camden — Get Set to Read Storytime: Join us for stories, songs and fun. For ages 3 to 5.
Weekly on Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon in Camden — Baby Storytime: A fun time of stories, songs and movement for the very young. For ages 2 and younger.
Weekly on Thursdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Elgin — Get Set to Read Storytime: Join us for stories, songs and fun. For ages 3 to 5.
Weekly on Thursdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon in Elgin — Baby Storytime: A fun time of stories, songs and movement for the very young. For ages 2 and younger.
Scheduled Events
Location noted by time slot.
Friday, May 5, 10 to 11 a.m. in Camden — Homeschooler’s Club: Making Tracks: Join Nature as Teacher to talk about and do an activity focusing on animal tracks! Ages 5 to 8.
Friday, May 5, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Camden — Homeschooler’s Club+: Get Tracking! Join Nature as Teacher for information on and fun with animal tracks. Ages 9 to 12.
Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bethune — D&D Club: Join us for our Dungeons and Dragons club! Whether this is your first dungeon crawl or you’ve been playing for years, we’d love for you to join! New members welcome at any session! Ages 13 and older, including adults.
Monday, May 8, 6 to 6:30 p.m. in Bethune — PJ Stories: Let your child put on the PJs, grab the stuffy, and join us for fun bedtime stories in Bethune. Ages 8 and younger.
Wednesday, May 10, 4 to 5 p.m. in Elgin — Bricks n’ Blocks: Join us in Elgin to build with Legos, K’nex, building blocks, and more (formerly Legomania).
Thursday, May 11, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Camden — Chess Club: Come on in for a chess club for all! Teaching of beginners and play for all levels will be available. Ages 7 and older, including adults.
Friday, May 12, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Camden — Little Explorers’ Club: Celebrating Mom: Join us to celebrate Mom with a Mother’s Day craft. Register by emailing laurend@kershawcountylibrary.org
Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. 2 p.m. in Elgin — Satur-YAY: Mother’s Day: Join us at the Elgin branch for a day of drop-in crafting for kids of all ages. Make a mother’s day card (all ages) and/or some flowers for mom (ages 6 and older).
Monday, May 15, 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Bethune — Children’s Storytime: Join us for a fun storytime for kids up to age 5. Enjoy stories, songs, and fun!
Monday, May 15, 4 to 5 p.m. in Bethune — Knit Nuts: If you are nuts about crafting, you’ve found the right place to be every other week in Bethune! Join us for this biweekly crafter’s circle for knitting, crocheting, quilting, and more. All skill levels welcome.
Tuesday, May 16, 2 to 3 p.m. in Camden — Master Gardener: Vegetable Diseases: Jackie Jordan, Master Gardener Coordinator for Fairfield, Kershaw and Richland Cooperative Extension Offices, will be here to talk about vegetable diseases. Come grow with us!
Wednesday, May 17, noon to 6 p.m. in Bethune — Drop-In Craft: Flower Surprise: Come in to the Bethune branch to participate in a fun flower craft for kids ages 3 and older.
Thursday, May 18, 4 to 5 p.m. in Camden — Lego Club: Let’s have fun with Legos! All ages are welcome for free play inside.
Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bethune — D&D Club: Join us for our bimonthly Dungeons and Dragons club! Whether this is your first dungeon crawl or you’ve been playing for years, we’d love for you to join! New members welcome at any session! Ages 13 and older, including adults.
Monday, May 22, 5 to 6 p.m. in Elgin — Law Talk: Elder Law: Join the Elgin branch and SC Bar Public Services for a legal clinic on Elder Law. The Law Talk will consist of a 30-40-minute lecture presentation, followed by an open question and answer session. Registration required. Contact the Elgin branch at 803-438-7881 to sign up. (Law talks are designed to provide general legal information, not to provide guidance on your specific situation. The free clinics are sponsored by the South Carolina Bar Public Services Division.)
Monday, May 22, 5 to 6 p.m. in Bethune — Bethune Book Club: Join us for our fun book club in Bethune! New members welcome! We’ll be reading The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Tuesday, May 23, 5 to p.m. in Elgin — Elgin Book Club: Join us in Elgin for our branch book club! We’ll be reading The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See. Pick up your copy at the Elgin front desk! (Day shifted.)
Wednesday, May 24, 4 to 5 p.m. in Bethune — Bethune Legomania: Come show us how creative you can be with Legos! For kids of all ages.
Wednesday, May 24, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Camden — Law Talk: Credit Card Debt: Join the Camden branch and SC Bar Public Services for a legal clinic on credit card debt. The Law Talk will consist of a 30-40-minute lecture presentation, followed by an open question and answer session. Registration required. Contact the Camden branch at 803-425-1508 to sign up. (Law talks are designed to provide general legal information, not to provide guidance on your specific situation. The free clinics are sponsored by the South Carolina Bar Public Services Division.)
Thursday, May 25, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Camden — Chess Club: Come on in for a chess club for all! Teaching of beginners and play for all levels will be available. Ages 7 and older, including adults.
Thursday, May 25, 6 to 7 p.m. in Camden — Camden Book Club: We will be discussing The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka. New members are always welcome. You can pick up a copy of the book at the Camden branch.
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Elgin — Strategy Saturday: Join us for board games at the Elgin library! We have board games for all ages, classics and indie games alike! From Jenga to Carcassonne, Connect-4 and Sorry, to Ticket to Ride … we’ve got what you’ll love. Play together, in a quiet area, or on our enclosed porch. All ages welcome.