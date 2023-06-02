To improve health care access to rural communities, MUSC Health Midlands Division and Healthy Me-Healthy SC are hosting a community health fair this Saturday at the Winnsboro Armory, 300 Park St. in Winnsboro, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The health fair will offer free health screenings, adult and children health education, diabetes education, free food boxes (while supplies last), women’s health education, and other giveaways.
“This free community health fair is helping individuals in rural communities to be healthier by providing education about good health care and preventive medicine,” MUSC Health Midlands Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom. “I am happy we can offer free health screenings and education all in one place for the benefit of the community.”
MUSC Health Midlands Division Healthy-Me Healthy SC Outreach Director Chiquila Barber added, “We’re excited to host this community health fair in partnership with Healthy Me-Healthy SC for the citizens of Winnsboro. We invite everyone in the community to learn about these services and help us spread knowledge about maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”
Some free health screenings are blood pressure and blood sugar.