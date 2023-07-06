Bethune brought the town and surrounding community together on July 1 with its second annual Let Freedom Ring celebration.
Part of that celebration included a bunch of watermelons for kids of all ages to enjoy.
There was also a car show, a patriotic golf car parade, a canning contest, a hot dog eating contest and — as pictured here — a watermelon eating contest.
Although technically separate from the festivities, graduates of Bethune High School got together for a reunion on July 1 as well.
Photos provided by John Heflin.