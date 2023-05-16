Space permitting, Church News runs every Tuesday. Due to new print deadlines, items for Church News must be submitted by email to mcahn@chronicle-independent.com no later than 5 p.m. the previous Thursday. Announcements are NOT accepted via telephone. There is no guarantee of the number of times an event will be published nor the date it will first appear.
Church Safety Seminar
There will be a Church Safety Seminar on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. at Hermitage Baptist Church in Camden. During the seminar, pastors and church leaders will receive a hard copy of suggested plans their churches should put down in writing for safety teams, something every church should have in place. They will hear about putting together their team with the right people; the approach teams should use in securing the church; the concealed weapons law and the church; and, dealing with an active shooter. Since the mission of the church is to care for those who are troubled, we cannot lock the world out, but we still must be careful in this day and time. Call the Kershaw Baptist Association at (803) 432-3028 or contact Ron Underwood at kba.dom@truvista.net for more information.
Revival Services
The Rev. Randy Sharp is hosting revival services every Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Camden American Legion Post No. 17, 133 Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. Everyone is welcome.
Beaverdam Baptist
Beaverdam Baptist Church holds a Youth Bible Study every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call or text (803) 420-2114 for more information.
Bethesda Presbyterian
Bethesda Presbyterian Church on DeKalb Street in Camden invites the public to join the congregation for its RISE services each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Enjoy Christian fellowship, singing with Bethesda’s praise band, and inspirational messages for the coming week. All ages are welcome and a nursery is available.
Blaney Baptist
Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, offers services on Sundays with a morning worship service at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.
Door of Hope
Door of Hope Ministries, 984 Wateree Blvd., Camden, with Pastor Gerald Brown, invites the public to its Sunday services, starting at 10 a.m. Services can also be viewed online via YouTube (search for “Door of Hope, Camden, SC”) and Facebook (“Door of Hope Ministries”).
Edwards Chapel AME
Edwards Chapel AME Zion Church, 815 Laurens St. in Camden, will hold a fish fry beginning at 9 a.m. this Saturday, May 20. There will also be a clothing giveaway and a “walk-a-mile.”
First Baptist (Camden)
First Baptist Church of Camden, 1201 Broad St., invites the community to join the congregation for worship during regular Sunday morning services that begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary and hear Pastor Rusty’s current sermon series on “I Can.” Further information on this and other upcoming church activities can be found on the church’s website at www.firstbaptistcamden.org under the “What’s New” tab.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Assn.
The Mt. Moriah Baptist Association continues its annual revival at Sanders Creek Baptist Church, 520 Nelson St. in Camden, with Moderator Pastor P.L. Griffin Jr. and Second Vice Moderator Richard James. The revival continues today and Wednesday at 7 p.m. each day. The preacher for the revival is Elder Michael Boone. All pastors and association churches are asked to support this revival. Visitors and families are welcome. For more information, contact Maggie Davis at (803) 432-6384.
St. John’s UMC
St. John’s United Methodist Church, 45 Roseborough Road in Lugoff, has two events for the public to enjoy coming up. First, St. John’s continues hosting Friday Night Turquoise Table Gatherings each Friday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Each Friday, there will be food trucks on the church lawn and guests are invited to get some food and then sit and connected with each other at the Turquoise Table.
St. John’s also invites families to sign up their pre-K through 5th Grade kids for its Vacation Bible School, “Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light,” that will take place June 19 through 22 from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. each day. For more information, call (803) 438-1335.
St. Luke Baptist
St. Luke Baptist Church of Camden, 512 Church St., Camden, holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and prayer services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing is being practiced at all times, sterile masks will be issued, and church staff is sanitizing areas throughout the church. The services are also being livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/slbcamden. The Rev. Robert Boyd, pastor, and the Rev. Duron Alexander, associate minister, invite the public to attend or “tune in.” Online giving can be given via the Cash App: $stlukecamden. For more information, call (803) 432-0203.
Second Calvary
Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 6676 Flat Rock Road, in the Heath Springs area, offers services in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Sutton Branch Baptist
Sutton Branch Baptist Church, 420 Sutton Branch Road in Lugoff, has two reasons to celebrate this Sunday, May 21.
At 10 a.m., the church will commemorate the 158th anniversary of the founding of the church with Pastor-elect G. Bernard Ponds as the preacher for the auspicious occasion. A fellowship dinner will be served immediately afterward in the church fellowship hall.
Then, at 2 p.m., there will be an installation service for Pastor Ponds, with Dr. P.L. Griffin Jr., pastor of Sanders Creek Baptist Church and moderator of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Association, as the guest speaker. A fellowship dinner will be held immediately following this service, also in the church fellowship hall.
The public is invited to both services.
Wateree Baptist
Wateree Baptist Church’s exercise group, Silver Sneakers, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in the church gym, 2024 Haile St., in Camden. The groups focus on cardio health, and anyone is welcome to come and exercise.