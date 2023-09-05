School records fell by the wayside and state qualifying performances were the order of the day and the Camden/North Central and Lugoff-Elgin swim teams hosts a meet with the Governor’s School last Thursday at the Kershaw County Aquatic Center.
For the CHS/NC squad, the girls’ 200 medley relay of Camden Kimpton, Savannah Bell, Emory Gunter and Grace Boyce improved their state time while finishing first while the 400 freestyle relay of Maci Kimpton, Camden Kimpton, Emory Gunter, and Grace Boyce came in first and qualified for state in the process.
Gunter won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle and qualified for state in 200 individual medley and improved her 100 freestyle state time. She also took first place in the 100 butterfly and breastrole, qualifying for state in both events while setting a program record in the former. Laine Redfearn won the 200 freestyle and was second in the 500 freestyle.
Maci Kimpton came in sixth in the 50 freestyle and qualified for state.
For the CHS/NC boys, the 200 freestyle relay quartet of Nicholas Lounsbery, Micaiah Smith, Spencer Blank and James Boyce came home first in their event.
Lounsbery also won the 50 freestyle and qualified for state in the event. Blank finished first in the 100 backstroke and was second in the 100 butterfly and set a team record in that event.
The L-E boys’ 200 medley relay came in first while improving their team record and state qualifying time along the way. The swimmers were Zashawn Barr, Titus Linnekin, Watson Harvley and Noah Ryan Robins. They also set a team record in the 400 freestyle relay and missed state by less than two seconds.
Harvley was first in the 100 butterfly, setting a team record and qualifying for state in the event, and also won the 100 freestyle and qualified for state in that event, as well. Barr doubled in winning the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke and qualified in the 100 breaststroke for state.
The Lugoff-Elgin girls 200 freestyle relay of Layla Miller, Camryn West, Lydia Cyrier and Zoe Branham came in first and qualified for state. They were also second in the 400 freestyle relay and missed state by less than four seconds.
Branham won the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100 freestyle. Miller was third in the 50 freestyle and improved her state time.
She was also first in the 100 backstroke with teammate Carlee Statham second.
Abby Tutt was second in the 200 freestyle, Lydia Cyrier was second in the 200 individual medley with Titus Linnekin was second in the 200 individual medley while Hayden Haff was second in the 100 backstroke.