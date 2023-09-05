School records fell by the wayside and state qualifying performances were the order of the day and the Camden/North Central and Lugoff-Elgin swim teams hosts a meet with the Governor’s School last Thursday at the Kershaw County Aquatic Center.

For the CHS/NC squad, the girls’ 200 medley relay of Camden Kimpton, Savannah Bell, Emory Gunter and Grace Boyce improved their state time while finishing first while the 400 freestyle relay of Maci Kimpton, Camden Kimpton, Emory Gunter, and Grace Boyce came in first and qualified for state in the process.