LUGOFF — Patricia Rabon Dabbs Walker, 86, of Lugoff, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023. Born and raised in Lugoff, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas “Nick” and Olive Watts Rabon, and the wife of the late Nathan Dabbs Jr., and the late B.J. Walker. Patricia was raised in Springvale Baptist Church and later attended Lugoff First Baptist Church and St. John’s United Methodist Church. She retired from JC Penny’s after 25 years of service. Her first husband served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force, and Patricia loved being able to travel and see the world with him. She also enjoyed taking cruises and spending time with her family. Patricia was kind and sincere to everyone she met and was always proud of her children. Above all, Patricia loved the Lord, her family, and church family, and she will be deeply missed.
Patricia is survived by her children, Vicki Woodward (Bob), Kim Dabbs, Nathan Dabbs III (Brenda), Valerie Rabon (Bob), Cheryl Phillips (Roy), and Toni Anderson (Doug); her siblings, Silvia Ward (Andy) and Bernice Scarpelli; her daughter-in-law, Donna Dabbs; grandchildren, Cory, Ashley, Rachel, Rebecca, Zack, Jessica, Tyler, Clay, Tabitha, Bailey, Olivia, and Christopher; as well as numerous great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Charles Hurst.
In addition to her husband and parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Dabbs.
The family received friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Southwinds Assisted Living and Karesh Long Term Care for the wonderful care they provided Mrs. Walker for the last several years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
May 23, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.