A 24-year-old Elgin-area woman is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC) on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly shooting her husband early Thursday morning.
According to a combination of a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Facebook post and incident report, deputies responded to the 500 block of Smyrna Road around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. They later arrested Carie Lynn Cagle, 24, of the home. Her listing on the KCDC’s online booking site lists the attempted murder charge along with charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and unlawful conduct toward a child.
The KCSO incident report stated that Cagle and her husband’s young son was present during the shooting.
In the Facebook post, the KCSO stated that dispatcher originally relayed the call as that of an intruder who had tried to break into the family’s home and shot the husband before leaving down Smyrna Road.
When deputies arrived, they found Cagle’s husband laying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The KSCO later stated that he was in “stable, but critical condition” as of Thursday night. His current condition is unknown, but the KCSO said he was expected to recover.
Sheriff Lee Boan said deputies arrested Cagle after talking to her and her husband.
“They both told completely different versions of the incident,” Boan said. “Neither version matched the evidence at the scene. We finally go the stories straight after Lt. Carol Tarte interviewed the wife a little more at the scene.”
The KCSO’s Facebook post said Cagle shot her husband during an argument.
Boan did not disclose anything further of what Cagle’s motive might have been. He did say, however, that deputies had never been to the home before.
“We don’t have any other incidents involving them in our local computer system. I am thinking they recently moved here. This was the first time the KCSO had any encounter with either of them,” Boan said.
Magistrate Judge Darrell Drakeford denied Cagle’s bond for the attempted murder and criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charges. Drakeford set bonds of $20,000 each for the weapons possession and unlawful conduct towards a child charges.