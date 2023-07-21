The North Central High School football program is hosting its inaugural Ladies Clinic on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. until noon. The clinic is open to women of all ages and will be held at the school’s football practice fields.
The cost is $10 per person which includes lunch and a T-shirt.
The event will allow ladies to learn the ins and outs of football from the Knights’ coaching staff and players while getting a chance to meet first-year NC head football coach Daniel Sisk and his staff as the team goes through practice.
To register, text Daniel Sisk at (803) 272-3132 or log onto www.facebook.com/Knights.Athletics.79 and scan the QR code located on the story regarding the Ladies Clinic.