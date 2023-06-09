Nancy Louise Pettis, age 69, died on Monday, June 5, 2023. She was born in Camden, S.C., the daughter of the late W.W. “Bill” and Corinne Evans Pettis.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Patricia Postal Sanders (Shawn), of Orangeburg, S.C.; grandchildren, Stella Jones and Wyatt Jones; brother, Dr. Robert “Bob” Pettis (Debbie), of Myrtle Beach; nephew, Dr. Robert Pettis Jr., of Seattle, Wash.; and niece, Brittain Pettis Melton (Jeff), of Camden, S.C.
There will be a drop-in celebration of life from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 6150 Broad St., Sumter SC 29154.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.
June 9, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.