Joyce Edwards

Camden’s Joyce Edwards pulls down a rebound in Team USA’s semifinal game victory over France in the FIBA U19 World Cup which was won by Edwards and Team USA in Madrid.

 FIBA Basketball photo

Joyce Edwards, a rising senior at Camden High School and the top-ranked girls’ basketball player in the class of 2024, helped lead the USA Women’s U19 National Team to the gold medal after capturing the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup championship over Spain 69-66 in front of a sellout crowd of 7,033 fans on Sunday at Palacio de Deportes.

Team USA went 7-0 in the event. The USA captured their third straight and 10th overall gold medal at FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup competition. No other country has more than three gold medals in the event.