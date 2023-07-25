Joyce Edwards, a rising senior at Camden High School and the top-ranked girls’ basketball player in the class of 2024, helped lead the USA Women’s U19 National Team to the gold medal after capturing the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup championship over Spain 69-66 in front of a sellout crowd of 7,033 fans on Sunday at Palacio de Deportes.
Team USA went 7-0 in the event. The USA captured their third straight and 10th overall gold medal at FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup competition. No other country has more than three gold medals in the event.
Edwards, a 6-foot-3 forward who helped Camden High to the 2022-23 South Carolina High School League’s class AAA state title in March, finished her stay in Spain by being selected to the tournament’s All-Star Five along with teammate Hannah Hidlago.
Edwards became the fifth U.S. player since 2011 to be honored as part of the All-Star Five since 2011. She joined Breanna Stewart (2011), Ariel Massengale (2011), Paige Bueckers (2019) and Sonia Citron (2021) to be honored.
Edwards, the South Carolina Gatorade girls’ basketball player of the year for 2022-23, finished the seven-game tournament with 12.6 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game. She was held to six points while pulling down four rebounds in the gold medal game.