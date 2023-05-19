Coming off the program’s first appearance in the American Legion World Series last summer, the Kershaw County Post 17 Senior American Legion baseball team will hold tryouts for the 2023 summer season from Monday through Wednesday, May 22-24 beginning at 5 p.m. at American Legion Park in Camden.
Coached by Stephen Carmon, the 17ers will be part of a new Midlands-area League 3 this year along with Richland Post 215, Lexington Post 7, West Columbia Post 79 and Chapin-Newberry Post 193/24.
Any player interested in trying out for the team and whose high school or college squad is still playing in the postseason may try out for the 17ers following the completion of their respective campaigns.
P-17 schedule: Kershaw County Post 17 will open defense of its Southeast Region American Legion Baseball title when Carmon and company host Richland Post 6 at American Legion Park in Camden on Wednesday, May 31.
Here is the regular season schedule:
May 31: Richland Post (7 p.m.)
June 7: Lexington Post (7 p.m.); 12: West Columbia (7 p.m.) 13: @ West Columbia (6:30 p.m.); 14: @ Chapin-Newberry (7 p.m.); 16: @ Richland (7 p.m.); 21: @ Chapin-Newberry (7 p.m.); 22: @ Lexington (7 p.m.); 26: Lexington (7 p.m.); 27: Richland (7 p.m.); 30: Chapin/Newberry (7 p.m.)
July 3: Rock Hill (7 p.m.); 5: @ Rock Hill (7 p.m.); 6 : @ West Columbia (6:30 p.m.)
Home games in bold
Non-league games in italics
Home fields: Chapin/Newberry (Newberry College); Lexington (Lexington High School); Richland (Heathwood Hall); West Columbia (Brookland-Cayce High School); Rock Hill (Rock Hill High School)