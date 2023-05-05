I am really fed up, tired, completely over the negativity I find in society today, especially through social media.
On Tuesday, we celebrated Corey Johnson Jr.’s selection back on April 27 as the Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) 2023 Teacher of the Year.
The picture I chose to run was one of Johnson, a 4th Grade teacher at Pine Tree Hill Elementary School, accepting the keys to a brand new Ford Bronco from KCSD Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin.
That picture ended up being used with Tuesday morning’s Facebook post teasing the story. I now create those posts via our content management system, which speeds up the fairly routine task.
I also used part of the caption (we use the term “cutline” in the newspaper biz) for the photo in the Facebook post.
Most of the 21 people who bothered to comment sent out congratulatory remarks to Johnson, which was very nice.
However, a few of the earliest remarks were questioning how the school district was affording the Bronco and why it would spend that kind of money when it could be used for something else.
It was an automatic presumption on their part that the district was doing something wasteful, something wrong.
If they had bothered to read the story, they would have known that the Lugoff Automotive Group and the Mason family had — and has in the past — gifted the one-year lease of the Bronco. The only thing Johnson has to pay for during that year is gasoline. I’m also betting there’s a way he can own the Bronco, should he choose to purchase it or continue the lease when the year is up.
Luckily, a few other people pointed out how this works, so that those folks not bothering to click through would know what was going on. I chimed in, too, but the person to whom I responded then deleted their comment, which also deleted my response.
My point is that people responded negatively to a good news story because they decided to assume — and we all know what words really means — the worst of the school district.
When we’ve reported on certain crimes, especially murder, the comments can almost cross the line with assumptions about the victim or even law enforcement that simply are not true and can be very hurtful for the victim’s and the accused’s families.
And, of course, everyone seems to think the worst of elected officials, regardless of what side of the aisle in which they sit, and regardless of what is really going on.
I’m tired of it.
Everyone should take a deep breath and think before they post or comment about anything on Facebook or any other social media platform.
Divisiveness leads to divisiveness in a vicious cycle that is never-ending until someone, somehow breaks through. I don’t know if I’m that person, but I’m trying. I could certainly use some help, which is why I’m glad some of the people who commented on our tease of the Teacher of the Year story pointed out the truth to other commenters.
Some people, unfortunately, are prone to accusing others of all sorts of terrible things because it somehow fills a need for them. Maybe they are craving attention, maybe they just want to feel righteous — I don’t know.
I can’t imagine that they’re very happy people since they seem to be feeding on negativity all the time. I guess I’m just not built that way.
I’m no Pollyanna; I have to be at least somewhat skeptical as a journalist. But I don’t go around thinking the worst of people or institutions most of the time. It’s too tiring, too depressing.
I prefer to believe in the best of people. Do I get stung every now and then? Of course, sometimes devastatingly so, but I’d rather be upset sometimes rather than depressed and/or angry all the time.
If you suspect something is wrong, whether in government or education or some other aspect of our lives, by all means say so. But don’t assume something’s wrong. Suspicion and assumption are not the same thing. Be open to being wrong and then, when you’re right, you can be satisfied that the correct attention has been brought to the problem.
Even better, if you think something’s wrong, come up with a solution — but a constructive one, rather than just “throw all the bums out.” Even when you’re right, it’s a fairly low probability that everyone’s involved. Believe it or not, some of those “bums” may agree with you and help you with that solution you offered.
I really wish more people would step back and take a beat before jumping all over other people — politicians or otherwise — and making accusations that end up being based on false assumptions.
Be kind. Start from there, and all else becomes much easier. Be forgiving, because everyone deserves a second chance.
Let’s change negativity into positive. Give it a try!
(Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.)