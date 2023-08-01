Costal Carolina announces Spring 2023 Preisdent’s and Dean’s List
More than 1,000 students earned a spot on the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Coastal Carolina University. Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. Local students earning this honor include:
Peyton Usher of Jefferson
In addition the following local students were named to the Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester:
Patrick Carter of Heath Springs
Jaidyn-Elise Grantham of Lugoff
Carter Mathis of Heath Springs
Annsley Vick of Heath Springs
Chambers named to 2023 Spring Dean’s List at Lee University
Lee University recently named Taylor Chambers of Elgin to its Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2023 semester.
Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The university’s reputation as a quality institution is seen in the high caliber of faculty, students, and friends who are drawn to campus. Over the past three decades, Lee has experienced remarkable transformations including significant growth in academic programs, athletics, institutional facilities, student enrollment, and faculty expertise and diversity. For more information, visit www.leeuniversity.edu.