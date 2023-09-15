Birth Announcements
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Birth Announcements
Mr. and Mrs.
Trenton Boney, of Lugoff, announce
the birth of a son,
Atlas Michael-Blake Boney. He was born Sept. 8, 2023, at
MUSC Health
Kershaw Medical Center, weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce. He joins two sisters, Evelynn, 4, and Oaklynn, 1. Mrs. Boney is the former Jessica Kelly. Maternal grandparents are
Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Kelly, and Mandy
Kelly. Paternal grandparents are
Kevin Boney and
Angela Heaton.
Mr. and Mrs.
Timothy Sellers, of Kershaw, announce the birth of a son, Kolton Austin Sellers. He was born Sept.
8, 2023, at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds
8.9 ounces. Mrs. Sellers is the former Breanna Hinson. Maternal grandparents are
Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Hinson, of Cheraw. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Randey Sellers, of Kershaw.
Angela Childress and William McCaskill, both of Cassatt, announce the birth of a son, Waylon Allen McCaskill. He was born Sept. 12, 2023, at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, weighing
7 pounds 12.5 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Stephanie
Roddy, of Heath Springs, and Chris Childress, of Lancaster. Paternal grandparents are Loni Darwin,
of Camden, and
Boyd Sowell, of Lexington.