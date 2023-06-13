The Kershaw County Master Gardeners are offering a $1,000 horticultural grant to a Kershaw County resident who is enrolled in a horticultural study in college or advanced education after high school.
Applications can be picked up at the Clemson Cooperative Extension Building, 632 DeKalb St. in Camden.
The deadline for applications is July 1, and the grant is also available to home-study students who are continuing their education.
With the application, potential recipients are required to submit a certified record of high school or college grades, two letters of reference from someone not related to them, attached proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution or a list of pending applications, a typed one-page essay on why the application has a passion to make a difference in the agriculture/horticulture/forestry industry during the next five to 10 years, and a minimum grade point average of 3.0 (or 2.5 GPA accompanied by a letter of recommendation from a teacher or other school professional.
The recipient will be announced on Aug. 15. All applications should be mailed to:
KCMGA Scholarship
632 West DeKalb St., Suite 101
Camden, SC 29020-4254