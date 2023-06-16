Wrong and happy.
In this talk to his team following Monday’s 12-2, run-rule-shortened win over visiting West Columbia, Kershaw County American Legion baseball coach Stephen Carmon told his players the next night’s game with Post 79 at their home field at Brookland-Cayce would be different.
Carmon was both right and wrong.
While Post 17 won, again, by 10 runs, 13-3, it needed six innings to do it rather than the four and a half frames used up Monday at American Legion Park in Camden.
Using a complete game six-hitter from right-hander Riley Ward, who was backed by a 15-hit offensive attack plus a defense which played error-free baseball for the third time, KC improved to 4-0 on the season with the lopsided victory. In an added wrinkle, the guests went yard twice in a three-run second inning with Patrick Daniels sending a leadoff home run to center field before Brent Gibbs drilled a two-run blast three batters later.
The 17ers staked Ward to a 5-0 lead by scoring a pair in the first and adding three runs in the second.
In the opening frame, Cobe Evans singled to center before Camden Watts doubled to put runners in scoring position for John Rollings, who rapped an RBI single to right. Jake Morris made it 2-0 with a run-scoring single to right.
The fireworks started early in the second as Daniels sent a solo shot to center. After Luke Duncan had a one-out single to center, Gibbs unloaded with a two-run bomb to center for a 5-0 lead which was more than enough run support for Ward.
Leading, 5-1, entering the fourth, the 17ers scored four more runs in that frame which opened with singles from Duncan and Gibbs before Evans beat out a bunt to load the bags with no outs. Watts brought in one run by being hit by a pitch for the fourth time this season. A walk to Rollings plated another run while a Morris RBI single and a Daniels sac fly to left hiked the advantage to 9-1.
After using a pair of WC errors to score an unearned run in the fifth, KC went out to a 13-1 lead by scoring three in sixth with two gone. A Daniels double to right, a Haney infield single and Duncan’s being hit by a pitch jammed the bases. Zane Catoe then unloaded them with a booming three-run double to center.
Post 79 threatened to extend the game to the full seven innings only for Ward to limit the damage to two runs in the home portion of the sixth.
Ward, a recent Lugoff-Elgin graduate and a USC-Sumter signee, went the full six innings, scattering six hits while striking out six and walking two batters.
Daniels, a recent Camden grad and a Spartanburg Methodist signee, had a home run, a double and a sacrifice fly while Evans enjoyed a three-hit night. Gibbs, Morris and Duncan each had a pair of hits while Catoe drove in three runs in his lone at-bat.