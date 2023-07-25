Beechwood Map

A conceptual map of what Karesh at Beechwood could look like in the future with assisted and independent living cottages and support buildings. Camden City Council will consider first reading of an ordinance tonight modifying Beechwood’s master planned development to include the additions.

 Cypress Engineering

A week ago, the Camden Planning Commission (CPC) voted unanimously to recommend approving a request made by the Health Services District of Kershaw County (HSDKC) to amend its Karesh at Beechwood master planned district, or MPD. Camden City Council will take up that recommendation during its meeting today.

During the CPC meeting, HSDKC Board Chairman Derial Ogburn explained that the MPD modification would allow a long-planned expansion into independent and assisted living residential units along with support services, including dining, recreation and medical services. Currently, the Karesh at Beechwood Long-Term Care Center takes up approximately one-quarter of the main 65-acre property at the northeast corner. Over time, the proposed residential and support service buildings would take up the remainder of the property.