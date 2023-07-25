A week ago, the Camden Planning Commission (CPC) voted unanimously to recommend approving a request made by the Health Services District of Kershaw County (HSDKC) to amend its Karesh at Beechwood master planned district, or MPD. Camden City Council will take up that recommendation during its meeting today.
During the CPC meeting, HSDKC Board Chairman Derial Ogburn explained that the MPD modification would allow a long-planned expansion into independent and assisted living residential units along with support services, including dining, recreation and medical services. Currently, the Karesh at Beechwood Long-Term Care Center takes up approximately one-quarter of the main 65-acre property at the northeast corner. Over time, the proposed residential and support service buildings would take up the remainder of the property.
A conceptual land-use plan included in the presentation to the CPC and included in tonight’s agenda packet shows that the support services buildings would be adjacent, if not attached by some means, to the main Beechwood residence in the center of the property. The residential units would then ring that central area to the northwest, southwest and southeast.
Meanwhile, Ogburn said they are trying to keep a promise they made to previous owner Lucy Lindsay to preserve as many trees as possible.
“We do have a buffer. We’ve hired an arborist … and they have come in and removed some dead trees, taken out a lot of underbrush, and they are planning to come in the fall and do the pruning that needs to be done and the fertilizing of those trees that are precious to us,” Ogburn said. “Now we want to build some independent living facilities for the citizens of our county so they don’t have to move out of the county to go someplace else, and, hopefully, attract some people from out of the county to come and live in our beautiful city and county.”
Ogburn said the HSDKC board held a number of focus groups, mostly of people in the county, but some from out of the county, to get their ideas about what they are looking for in independent and assisted living.
“Every time I go to the grocery store or to the bank or somewhere else now, somebody’ll come up to me and ask, ‘When’s that place going to open? I want a house.’ And so, now, we’re coming to you to ask you to give us permission to move forward with that.”
According to the MPD modification request, the main house will be renovated — exterior work has already taken place — and would end up housing non-residential uses. The nearby carriage house would also be renovated for non-residential use.
Under the terms of the Beechwood MPD, the maximum density would be for eight units per acre, with associated parking and streets, which would be privately maintained.
Ogburn also dispelled some rumors, including one that claimed the HSDKC would be selling the land to a developer. That, he said, was absolutely not the case.
“We’re not doing those things,” he said. “We’re going to take care of those trees; we’re going to honor the setbacks … we’ve got a 75-foot buffer on the west side with the homes that are adjacent (Kings Chase and Hunt Cup) and we’ve got a 50-foot setback down Knights Hill Road.”
Ogburn also addressed a concern about traffic.
“I think that is coming from some fears about some of the horses that cross that Knights Hill Road that might be endangered with trucks coming up and down…. I would suspect that if and when we get ready to build that project, we can control where those trucks come in within the contract of whomever gets the contract,” he said.
He indicated most traffic would actually enter the property from S.C. 97 (Liberty Hill Road) where Beechwood at Karesh maintains its main entrance, and could be restricted from Knights Hill Road. Ogburn also said reminded those at the CPC meeting that even after he and others rotate off the HSDKC board, it will be filled with county council appointees from the community.
“They will be our community people, our county people, who love this community and love that project and build something that’s pretty significant to our community,” he said.
Will Rogan, president of Cypress Engineering, which drafted the HSDKC’s MPD modification proposal and assisted the board with planning the long-term care center’s move to Beechwood, talked further about some of the details.
Rogan noted a looped road that would flow from the long-term on the north side of the property past the proposed service buildings and then between them and the north- and southwestern residential buildings to intersect with what is the old Beechwood residential entrance for Knights Hill Road. The loop then continues eastward through the proposed southeastern residences to a new exit on Knights Hill directly across from the entrance to the Camden Country Club.
Rogan called the proposed finished product a senior living community.
“Residential is our primary focus. As you’ll see in the document, there some support, secondary services, such as dining and other amenities just to support that. They are certainly not intended to generate additional traffic or to try to bring in additional users. They would just be to support and serve the residents of the Beechwood community,” he said.
Rogan then talked about the shifting of the Knights Hill Road access and noted that it moves that entrance further west, away from not only the nearby residences, but from where horses would be crossing. With that in mind, he also showed the results of a recent traffic study.
“The good thing with senior living communities, is that they are one of the lowest traffic generators out there,” Rogan said. “We’re showing how the two access points — the one on Liberty Hill Road, which is already installed, as well as the one that shifts in line with the country club — so that’s what’s documented in this traffic study. It was built out with the density allowed that’s in the master planned district.”
Rogan said that traffic study was submitted to the S.C. Department of Transportation and has been approved.
He concluded his remarks by pointing out that the conceptual plan is just that, conceptual, but will help in creating the actual plans to set the next phase in motion.
Three people spoke during a public hearing on the Beechwood request, Bitt Graham, Richard Valentine and Helen Crolley. Graham said she crosses Knights Hill Road on a horse multiple times a day and expressed concern that the influx of traffic from the proposed construction would be “detrimental” to being able to cross with a horse even more so than she said it is now.
“It’s a dangerous game of Frogger every day,” Graham said, referring to one of the earliest video arcade games from the early 1980s.
She said horses end up crossing Knights Hill Road “loose” a lot of the time.
“I didn’t set it up that way, and I know it’s a dangerous situation, but I know that the traffic on that road has just gotten worse and worse over the years and I don’t think this many houses … initially, they were talking about a ‘scattering of cottages’ that would not overwhelm Knights Hill Road or not even be able to use the entrance off Knights Hill Road but, obviously from this plan, they’re not saying how many houses or cottages we’re talking about, so I just think that is an overwhelming amount of cottages and I don’t think it really suits our needs in this town,” Graham said.
Valentine made similar comments of concern regarding the traffic and the danger it might pose to horses, including construction traffic that might end up on Knights Hill Road while the project is underway.
Crolley, a retired nursing home administrator, expressed a different set of concerns, including that the completed senior living community could add stress to the city and county’s water and sewer infrastructure system already being negatively affected by high levels of new residential construction. She also said she was concerned that the city’s solid waste service could be impacted by the new community as well.
As for traffic concerns, Crolley suggested the southern gate proposed for across from the country club be closed except for emergency purposes and that the S.C. 97 entrance be used for all traffic into and out from the property. She also suggested that wide sidewalks be installed to encourage the seniors living there to walk.
“I like the idea as a whole, and I absolutely want that establishment to be here, but I just don’t want it come willy-nilly, and with so much that needs to be considered for our community,” Crolley concluded.
City Planning & Development Department Director Shawn Putnam pointed out that city ordinances require that any development of 30 units or more require two entrance/exits, which could mean proposed southern entrance would have to be built out as a road and open at all times. Putnam also said plans are such that, during the construction process, construction access would be addressed in an effort to alleviate concerns on Knights Hill Road. He said construction vehicle violators would be cited for not following whatever route the city sets.
With that CPC Chairman Johnny Deal called for the vote, which was unanimous.
City council’s first reading of the proposed ordinance making the change to the Beechwood MPD will be the 10th item on its agenda tonight.
Also as a result of unanimous votes for recommendations taken during the CPC’s July 18 meeting, council tonight will:
• consider first reading of an ordinance rezoning 1304 and 1305 Kaybee Court, 616 Walnut St. and 1204 Highland Ave. from R-10 (residential) to OI (office/industrial), all owned by First Baptist Church of Camden, and which are currently only used for parking, in order to be considered in the church’s long-term future plans; and
• consider first reading of an ordinance amending certain provisions of the city’s zoning ordinance regarding permitted and conditional uses in various zoning districts.
The second ordinance would primarily concern the city’s CBD, or city business district, that runs approximately between Monument Square on the north to York Street on the south, and between Campbell Street on the west and Fair Street on the east. The amendment would no longer permit automobile dealerships, parts, accessories, and tire dealers; non-store retailers; pawn shops; “other” residential care facilities, such as group homes; outpatient care centers, such as dialysis centers, freestanding ambulatory surgical or emergency centers, and certain outpatient clinics; mental health and substance abuse facilities; all “other” personal services, including, but not limited to, bail bonding, shoeshine, social escort or consumer buying services; home centers (i.e., Lowe’s or Home Depot); and wholesale durable goods establishments.
Deal noted that there is one automobile related business on Broad Street in the affected area, but that the prohibition on such a business would only go into effect once that business closes.
The ordinance would also change from not permitted to permitted certain manufacturing uses, such as small scale apparel and furniture manufacturing.
In other business, council will:
• hand out any awards or special recognitions it may have;
• consider a resolution approving a membership agreement between the city and S.C. Association of Municipal Power System, also known as SCAMPS, and approving the execution and delivery of a services agreement between SCAMPS and the Municipal Association of South Carolina;
• hear quarterly reports from a number of departments;
• and consider first reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of 1313 B St. to Katrina Alsup for $6,100, and 1818 Gordon St. to McCoy Family Partnership for $7,100 as part of the Neighborhood Initiative Program.
Today’s city council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St., and is open the public.