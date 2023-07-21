Members of the Jackson Teen Center’s (JTC) Make it a Conversation team joined up with Serve & Connect and deputies, troopers, police officers and representatives from the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) on July 14 to pack 200 Greg’s Groceries boxes with dry food goods. Those boxes were then split between the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Camden Police Department (CPD), S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP), S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and other agencies.
JTC Executive Director Brian Mayes said each of the agencies received some of the boxes to have on hand for people they encounter during the course of their duties who might need assistance.
Greg’s Groceries is named after Serve & Connect CEO and founder Kassy Alia Ray’s late husband, Greg Alia, who was killed in the line of duty in 2015 while working as an officer with the Forest Acres Police Department.
“One of our dear friends and founding members of our work out here, (the late Bishop) Pastor (Thomas) Bell, described Camden as the heart of South Carolina,” Ray said. “He was so right. Over these past few years, I’ve seen the true heart and soul that is shown by the leaders and those who live and serve in this area. That what today is about -- I am continually inspired by the work that happens out here. Today is about uplifting an amplifying the great work and the good that we create together.
“But no one alone can create safe, thriving communities, right? It takes all of us working together like spokes on a wheel, keeping an eye out for those who are hurting and finding ways to help them together. And that’s what Greg’s Groceries is about. Everyday, police officers come across people in need and are trying to find ways to help. Through Greg’s Groceries, what we try to do is provide an additional resource so that when they come across someone in need, that they have that additional tool to help and amplify what they do best, and that is serving others.”
Ray said the boxes don’t just address hunger, but other needs as well.
“It’s about promoting healing and understanding. And that all begins with a conversation. We are so proud to be a partner with Brian and Make it a Conversation to support healing and transformation, and we are so thankful for our partners at juvenile justice who have made this vision grow. When we open the door to a conversation, healing blossoms, and we can do that one box of food and one act of service at a time,” she said.
KCSO Sgt. Bobby Hager talked about what having access to Greg’s Groceries boxes means to him as a deputy.
“When I go out into the community and I present one of these boxes to someone in need, the blessed part about this is they see law enforcement in a different light,” Hager said. “Often, before, they had their guard up or think that we’re there with bad intentions. But they look at us totally differently; there’s a talking point and it lets them know that we come in peace -- we’re not coming to harm, we’re coming to help, and we come to encourage. And our mission is to simply serve and protect, and also to spread the word of the good things we’re doing in the community and that we want to partner, we want to be better members of the community.”
Hager likened that work to “agape love” -- agape meaning, in this case, love of one’s fellow man with, as Hager put it, “no strings attached.”
Ray then got the many volunteers ready to get to work by asking them to think about something.
“This is Make it a Conversation, right? It’s all about the healing that begins with a conversation,” she said, confirming with Mayes that food was going to be served after packing the boxes. “With that, what I want to encourage you all to do is, during that breaking bread, get to know each other of course, let’s have fun, let’s connect, but also what I’d really love you to think about as we’re packing the boxes is about this means. That it’s not just a box of food, but what that box of food makes possible, and what it represents. For the officer who’s on the scene who is then able to open the door for a conversation -- we’ve heard from many officers is that a huge impact of this program has is without having that resource on hand, sometimes, they’re a little scared to ask what the needs are because they don’t know if they can meet that need. But because of the box of food, they’re able to open the door for a conversation and find what the needs are and find other ways to help.”
Ray also asked the volunteers to then think about what that means to the person receiving the box.
“They feel seen, they feel understood,” Ray said, and then related a story CPD Lt. Penny Lloyd shared with her recently. “It was about a woman who was taking food from a local store because she had no money and she was hungry. So what this box of food enabled her to do was to ask that young woman, ‘What are your needs and how can I help you? Let’s get you the food you need. Let’s get you the support you need and let’s get on a different path.’ So think about what it feels like to be that woman and feel seen, supported and loved. And what it does for them to connect into resources in our community -- to be able to have that bridge with people who need it most because sometimes it can be really hard to connect people to those resources.
“So, it may just be a box of food right now, but what that does is open the door for that conversation to take place and for healing to grow.”
Mayes pointed out that in addition to the JTC’s Make it a Conversation team, boys from the center’s Grind Out athletic program volunteered as well, running packed boxes to the JTC dining stage for processing. He also mentioned that the conversation members recently returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., where they took a tour of the U.S. Capitol Building with U.S. Sen. Ralph Norman.
“We are proud and excited to be helping Greg’s Groceries,” Make it a Conversation Spokesperson Nadia Halley said. “Today’s a good morning -- today’s a great morning!”
It took an apparently new record of just 35 minutes for two teams of volunteers to pack the 200 boxes, which were later quickly loaded into KCSO, CPD, SCHP and SLED vehicles for distribution.
The work is not done for the Make it a Conversation team. This Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., the center, at 1000 York St. in Camden, will host a meet and greet featuring the “I Am My Brother’s Keeper Award.” The event is being sponsored by the United Way of Camden, with the KCSO’s Sgt. Hager. The public, including all pastors and clergy members, law enforcement officers and small business owners are invited to attend, and food will be served.
For more information, call (803) 463-0211.