Proud of Camden’s appearance
Having a business in downtown Camden brings me in touch with many people — some local, some who’ve never been to Camden before, and some who live elsewhere and come to visit.
I was so proud of the way Camden looked the weekend of the events held in honor of Revolutionary soldiers discovered last fall at the Battle of Camden site just north of town.
It was obvious and noted by many that the city had worked very hard in many areas — the beautiful parks were spectacularly groomed, the sidewalks cleaned, the curbs attended to, many hydrants painted in red, white and blue — it goes on and on.
Kudos to the city for realizing that this event would necessarily bring visitors to our historic town and for taking the proper measures to put our best foot forward.
Camden is fortunate in many ways — we have intrinsic advantages over other small cities in South Carolina, and our city leadership deserves a thank you for this particular effort.
Patricia Richardson, Camden