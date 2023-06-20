Kershaw County American Legion Post 17’s baseball and softball teams are entering the second half of their respective seasons with each team having a pair of dates this week.
The action begins tonight when Taylor Rawls and the undefeated Lady 17ers’ fast pitch softball team puts their 6-0 record on the line against visiting Mid-Carolina in a 6 p.m. doubleheader — two 5-inning games — at Marcus Warren Field at American Park. The same two sides will do it all again on Thursday in a 6 p.m. twinbill at Mid-Carolina High school in Prosperity.
In American Legion baseball, KC will try and snap a two-game skid when the 17ers return home to take on Chapin-Newberry on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. start at American Legion Park in Camden. C-N (2-3) won the first meeting between the League 3 rivals, 4-2, last Wednesday.
Stephen Carmon’s charges (4-2) close their two-game week with a trip to Lexington High School on Thursday to meet Lexington Post 7 (2-4) in a 7 p.m. start. The 17ers won the first game with Lexington, 6-4, on June 7.