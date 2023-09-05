Editorial logo

On today’s front page, we bring to you what we believe is exciting news from Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC): the pending construction of a new health and science building on its Kershaw County campus off U.S. 521 near I-20.

When you consider the history of CCTC’s presence in our county, it is a pretty remarkable story to reach this point. Let’s actually go back to before that history, to 1961, when — according to the school’s website — a committee began studying the feasibility of establishing an “industrial training center” to not just serve Sumter County, but, very soon afterward, Kershaw, Lee and Clarendon counties. In 1962, legislation was passed that created what was then known as the Sumter Area Technical Education Center. In 1971, it changed its name to the Sumter Area Technical College; three years later, it received accreditation as a two-year college of technical and vocational programs.

