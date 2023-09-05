Have something to say about this editorial or any of our stories? Write a letter to the editor. We will print letters signed by the author. We reserve the right to edit or decline letters. The C-I avoids publishing letters that contain questionable facts; are published in other publications; are anonymous; are copies of letters sent to someone else; or contain inappropriate attacks on individuals, groups or businesses. Letters to the editor may be mailed to, Martin L. Cahn/Editor, Chronicle-Independent, 1001-D Market St., Camden, SC 29020. They can also be emailed to him at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.