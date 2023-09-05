On today’s front page, we bring to you what we believe is exciting news from Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC): the pending construction of a new health and science building on its Kershaw County campus off U.S. 521 near I-20.
When you consider the history of CCTC’s presence in our county, it is a pretty remarkable story to reach this point. Let’s actually go back to before that history, to 1961, when — according to the school’s website — a committee began studying the feasibility of establishing an “industrial training center” to not just serve Sumter County, but, very soon afterward, Kershaw, Lee and Clarendon counties. In 1962, legislation was passed that created what was then known as the Sumter Area Technical Education Center. In 1971, it changed its name to the Sumter Area Technical College; three years later, it received accreditation as a two-year college of technical and vocational programs.
In 1989, it started offering arts and science associate degrees specifically for transference to four-year colleges. In 1992, it changed its name again to Central Carolina Technical College. In 1998, it assumed operations at the former F.E. DuBose Career Center in Clarendon County.
And, in August 2001, CCTC came to Kershaw County, offering classes in a portion of what is now the Kershaw County Government Center inside a former Belk’s department store.
By 2010, the county and CCTC had built a joint-use building they called the QuickJobs Development Center, housing a number of classes as well as the county’s economic development office.
Three years later, in 2013, CCTC announced its plans to truly develop its Kershaw County campus. During the next two years, major state and other funding became available. In October 2015, the announcement was made: Groundbreaking would take place the following January. That ceremony took place on Friday, Jan. 29, 2016.
Not quite two years later, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, classrooms opened for CCTC students in what would be known as the Fred R. Sheheen Center for Excellence.
Now, here we are, more than five years later, with the announcement of another addition to the campus. It is just remarkable.
We applaud the announcement and look forward to more news of when groundbreaking for the new addition will take place and, of course, its eventual completion. Health and science, CCTC President Dr. Kevin Pollock said during Kershaw County Council’s Aug. 22 meeting, will include additional nursing education opportunities. We can’t wait to hear what else might be offered and see how it all fits together.
While CCTC’s presence in Kershaw County may have started small, it is certainly not that way anymore and, with this latest announcement, is growing even more. The impact on economic development has been very positive, and has offered — and continues to offer — more opportunities to more young people in Kershaw County to get ready for life in the workforce.
That doesn’t just earn them money, although that is certainly important; it earns them self-esteem, and that is priceless.
