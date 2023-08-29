Tuesday
McBee at Camden (Girls Golf — 4:30 p.m.); Central at North Central (Volleyball — 6:30 p.m.); Dutch Fork at Lugoff-Elgin (Volleyball — 7 p.m.)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tuesday
McBee at Camden (Girls Golf — 4:30 p.m.); Central at North Central (Volleyball — 6:30 p.m.); Dutch Fork at Lugoff-Elgin (Volleyball — 7 p.m.)
Wednesday
Darlington at Camden (Girls Tennis — 5 p.m.); Camden at Chapin (VB — 7 p.m.)
Thursday
Lugoff-Elgin, A.C. Flora at Camden (Girls Golf — 4:30 p.m.); The Governor’s School at Camden, Lugoff-Elgin (Swim — 5 p.m.); North Central at York Prep (Volleyball — 6:30 p.m.); Marlboro County at Camden (VB — 7 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin at Gilbert (Volleyball — 7 p.m.)
Friday
Camden at Hartsville (FB — 7:30 p.m.); Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin (FB — 7:30 p.m.); North Central at C.A. Johnson (Football — 7:30 p.m.); Camden Military Academy at Porter-Gaud (Football — 7:30 p.m.)
Saturday
Camden, Lugoff-Elgin in Eye Opener Invitational at Wofford College (XC — 8 a.m.)