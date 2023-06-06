The Kershaw County library has listed a number of events for the month of June.
Weekly events include:
Wednesdays
• Bethune, 10:15 to 11 a.m. — Coffee & Current Events: Stop by the Bethune branch for free coffee and a discussion of local news.
• Camden, 10:30 to 11 a.m. — Get Set to Read Storytime: Join us for stories, songs and fun for ages 3 to 5.
• Camden, 11:15 a.m. to noon — Baby Storytime: A fun time of stories, songs and movement for the very young, ages birth to 2 years old.
Thursdays
• Elgin, 10:30 to 11 a.m. — Get Set to Read Storytime: Join us for stories, songs and fun for ages 3 to 5.
• Elgin, 11:15 a.m. to noon — Baby Storytime: A fun time of stories, songs and movement for the very young, ages birth to 2 years old.
Saturdays
• Bethune, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — D&D Club: Whether this is your first dungeon crawl or you’ve been playing for years, we’d love for you to join. New members welcome at any session. For ages 13 and up, including adults.
Other scheduled events
• Tuesday, June 6 — Elgin, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. -- Duplo Fun Time: Little hands can make big fun with larger Duplo Legos, letting their imaginations loose. For ages 18 months to 5 years old.
• Wednesday, June 7 — Bethune, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Make a Pet Toy: Come craft some can and/or dog toys for furry community members out of upcycles materials. Patrons are welcome to take their creation home or leave at the branch for its Pet Day coming up the following week. For ages 6 and up, including adults.
• Thursday, June 8 — Camden, 5 to 6:30 p.m. (new time) — Chess Club: All ages (7 and up, including adults) and skill levels are welcome to join up and play. There are also free lessons for beginners.
• Saturday, June 10 — Elgin, 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. — Satur-YAY for Father’s Day: It’s a day of drop-in crafting for kids of all ages to make a Father’s Day card and/or “best dad/grandpa” trophy to give as a gift.
• Saturday, June 10 — Bethune, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Summer Service Cookout: Kick off summer reading and embody the “All Together Now” theme by helping beautify the Bethune library. Wear old clothes, because there’s going to be painting going on. After helping out, there’ll be grilling out with hot dogs, chops and drinks being served to all the helpers.
• Monday, June 12 — Bethune, all day — Pet Day: Furry cat or dog friends are welcome at the Bethune library any time that day to pick up a pet toy, hand-crafted by a member of the community (see Wednesday, June 7). Pet carriers or leashes are required to stop by.
• Monday, June 12 — Bethune, 10:30 to 11 a.m. — “My Cat is NOT a Cat” Storytime: Author Shauni Derington will be visiting to share her story, My Cat is NOT a Cat, and her own cute cats. Participants will hear the story, do some Cat Yoga, and even tell cat jokes. It’s the “purrfect” story time for any animal lover.
• Tuesday, June 13 — Camden, 2 to 3 p.m. — Master Gardener — Selecting & Planting Trees: Jackie Jordan, Master Gardener coordinator for the Kershaw, Fairfield and Richland cooperative extension offices will be on hand to help learn how to best choose and plant trees.
• Wednesday, June 14 — Camden, 10:30 to 11 a.m. — “My Cat is NOT a Cat” Storytime: Author Shauni Derington will be visiting to share her story, My Cat is NOT a Cat, and her own cute cats. Participants will hear the story, do some Cat Yoga, and even tell cat jokes. It’s the “purrfect” story time for any animal lover.
• Wednesday, June 14 — Bethune, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Game Night: We’re bringing out the board games for all ages to come and enjoy. We’ve got something for everyone.
• Wednesday, June 14 — Elgin, 4 to 5 p.m. — Bricks ‘n’ Blocks: Build with Legos, K’nex, building blocks and more. For kids of all ages.
• Thursday, June 15 — Elgin, 10:30 to 11 a.m. — “My Cat is NOT a Cat” Storytime: Author Shauni Derington will be visiting to share her story, My Cat is NOT a Cat, and her own cute cats. Participants will hear the story, do some Cat Yoga, and even tell cat jokes. It’s the “purrfect” story time for any animal lover.
• Thursday, June 15 — Camden, 4 to 5:30 p.m. — Lego Club: Have fun with Legos. All ages are welcome.
• Thursday, June 15 — Camden, 6 to 7 p.m. (day shifted due to library being closed at normal time) — Book Club: The club will be discussing All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir. New members are always welcome, and everyone can pick up a copy of the book at the Camden branch.
• Friday, June 16 — Camden, 10:30 a.m. to noon — the Game Called Go: Have you heard of Go? It originated in China more than 4,000 years ago, but it was the Japanese who perfected it. The object of Go is to gain control of territories and capture enemy stones. It’s easy to learn but gives all types of players many challenging hours of fun. Learn it and play. Two people per board, so register by emailing laurend@kershwawcountylibrary.org. For ages 8 and up, including adults.
• Monday, June 19 — Bethune, 4 to 5 p.m. — Knit Nuts: If you’re nuts about crafting, you’ve from the right place. Join this crafter’s circle for knitting, crocheting, quilting and more. All skill levels welcome.
• Monday June 19 — Elgin, 4:30 to 6 p.m. — Crafting for a Cause: Bring your crafty expertise to help make a difference. This month, participants will craft blankets for elderly friends in nursing homes and retirement communities. Anything crafted will be donated to local residents. For ages 10 and up, including adults.
• Tuesday, June 20 — Camden, 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Puzzle Pandemonium: Small groups of up to five family members or friends will compete as teams to assemble a 200- to 250-piece puzzle the fastest. Each group will get the same puzzle, and prizes will be awarded. Register by email: laurend@kershawcountylibrary.org. For all ages.
• Wednesday, June 21 — Bethune, all day — Kindness Counts: Drop-in any time during business hours to draw a picture or write kind thoughts to share with elderly residents. All of the pictures and cards will be donated to local nursing homes. Participants should also feel free to leave kind words on the library’s Kindness Tree. For all ages.
• Thursday, June 22 — All branches closed for maintenance.
• Saturday, June 24 — Elgin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Strategy Saturday: Board games for all ages, classics and indie games alike. Front Jenga to Carcassonne, Connect-4 and Sorry to Ticket to Ride, we’ve got what you’ll love. Play together in a quiet area or on the enclosed porch. All ages welcome.
• Monday, June 26 — Bethune, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafting Instruments: Participants will craft some musical instruments using a combination of crafting and upcycled materials. For ages 5 and up.
• Monday, June 26 — Bethune, 5 to 6 p.m. — Book Club: New members are welcome, and we’ll be reading The Brilliant Abyss by Helen Scale.
• Monday, June 26 — Elgin, 5 to 6 p.m. — Book Club: We’ll be reading The Library Book by Susan Orlean, and copies can be picked up at the front desk.
• Tuesday, June 27 — Camden, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Patriotic Wreath Pin DIY: Craft a rustic pin of denim and burlap with patriotic colors. Seating is limited; call the library to reserve a spot at (803) 425-1508. For ages 18 and older.
• Thursday, June 29 — Camden, 4 to 5:30 p.m. — Lego Club: Have fun with Legos. All ages are welcome.
• Thursday, June 29 — Camden, 6 to 7 p.m. — Small Business Summer: Join Camden Main Street Manager Kat Spadacenta (a Grow with Google partner), for the library’s Small Business Summer series to learn tips and tricks to make your small business thrive. All seminars are free and open to the public. To save a spot, call the library at (803) 425-1508.