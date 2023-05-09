Funeral services for Joe L. Shull, 75, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Rev. Brent Kendall will officiate. A private burial will take place in Elon, N.C. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 East DeKalb St., Camden, SC 29020; Daughters of the American Revolution at www.dar.org; or Historic Camden Revolutionary War, 222 Broad St., Camden, SC 29020.
Joe passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He was born in Burlington, N.C., the son of Fred W. and Nell Riley Shull. Joe earned his PhD through Duke University in Psychology.
Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Shomaker Shull; sons, Joe L. Shull Jr. of Summerville, S.C., and Adam R. Shull of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Jason R. Shull of Nashua, N.H., Ryan A. Shull of Lexington, N.C., and Brandon R. Shull of Raleigh, N.C.; and brother, Fred W. Shull Jr. (Sandra), of Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.