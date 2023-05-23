One thing that kept coming up during the May 16 in-depth seminar on the Cleveland School Fire that took the lives of 77 men, women and children 100 years ago was that many people living today — even if they grew up here — know little if anything about it. Certainly, people of the
Charlotte Thompson community know about it, but unless you are a firefighter who learned about from other firefighters, the further you get away from that community, the lower your chances are of having even ever heard about it.
One of the most astute questions asked by an audience member was, “Is the Cleveland School Fire taught in schools?” The answer, apparently, is, “No, it’s not.”
We believe it should be.
South Carolina is one of 14 states that actually requires the events of 9/11 — that took place only 22 years ago — to be taught in schools on some level. (The fact that there are only 14 such states could be the subject of another editorial.) And, yet, we do not teach our children about the deadliest event outside of war to have ever occurred in South Carolina? The fourth-deadliest school fire ever in the entire United States?
If forgetting the lessons of the past means we are doomed to repeat them, what does not even teaching those lessons mean?
Looking on the S.C. Department of Education’s website, we find that “history” is one of four “themes” under the “social studies” category of state standards. The other three are economics, geography and civics/government. “History,” the description of the theme states, “encourages the use of evidence to study important, unusual, or interesting events that help to shape the culture and issues in a society.”
We think the Cleveland School Fire definitely fits that bill.
As we learned last week, it not only impacted the immediate community, having taken so many lives — in some cases who families — but the state and the world in changing the way we build schools, and fight and prevent fires.
Based on current standards, the first opportunity for students to learn about the Cleveland School fire would appear to be in 5th Grade when they are studying South Carolina (and the U.S.) between 1860 and 1940. It could come up again for 8th Grade students as they study South Carolina history between 1862 and 1929 (and beyond).
At the high school level, the state standards for social studies turn to human geography, modern world history and U.S. history in a fairly broad manner.
Those are all fine, and should be taught, but we feel there should be a high school-level standard for state history as well, which could include the Cleveland School fire.
There is absolutely no reason we shouldn’t require our young people to learn about the fire, it’s impact on the families affected, Kershaw County, South Carolina, and the U.S. It’s just too important not to do that.