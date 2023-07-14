Kershaw County Coroner David West reported Thursday morning that a Lancaster County teenager died from drowning in Lake Wateree in Kershaw County on Wednesday afternoon.
West said Kershaw County dispatchers received a call just before 5 p.m. Wednesday of the teen drowning off of Singleton Creek Road in the Liberty Hill area. He identified the teenager as Gabriel Clyburn, 18, of Lancaster County.
“(He) was in the water with his friends when he went under,” West said in a press release. “He was recovered from the water by the Kershaw County Rescue Squad dive team.”
West said Clyburn had just graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and was planning on attending Coastal Carolina in the fall.