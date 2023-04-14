High up on a firetruck ladder, two Lugoff Rescue-Fire (LF-R) firefighters aim a stream of water at a tractor-trailer that caught fire on the exit ramp to the eastbound I-20 rest area near Lugoff on Wednesday afternoon. The Kershaw County Fire Service assisting by ferrying water for the LF-R while the Camden Fire Department provided extra manpower. LF-R Chief Chris Spitzer said the truck was carrying what appeared to be e-commerce packages — food, clothing and other items — for recipients in New Jersey.