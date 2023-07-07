The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
06/08/2023: 204 Cedar St., Bethune — Goddard, Holly A. to Drakeford, Nadine K., $68,000 for .39 acre.
06/12/2023: 3334 and 3360-B Timrod Road, Bethune — Watts, Jennette Lynn to Durand, Eric Salisbury (life estate), $0 for a total of 110.35 acres.
06/15/2023: 64-B Fern Ave., Bethune — Hartis, Cecil Larry, et al, Lamb Nicole, $60,000 for 16.12 acres.
06/21/2023: 104 Pine Drive, Bethune — Danzy, Ebony to Danzy, Ebony (life estate), $5 for .69 acre.
Camden
03/28/2023: 318 Canada Drive, Camden — Connell, Lora Grace to Jones, Durell, $5,000 for 2 acres.
03/28/2023: 330 Canada Drive, Camden — Connell, Lora Grace to Jones, Durell P. and Ashley S., $599,000 for 3.2 acres.
05/16/2023: 1888-A Kershaw Hwy., Camden — Drakeford Jr., Benjamin and Patricia to Drakeford Jr., Benjamin, $10 for 5 acres.
05/31/2023: 2439 Lockhart Road, Camden — Owens, Kimberly R. to Thompson Jr., Marvin G., $5 for 2.77 acres.
06/05/2023: 413 Alice Drive, Camden — Ossorio, Frances I. to Collins, Gary E., $155,000 for one lot.
06/06/2023: 2 High Point Drive, Camden — Sutherland, Corey to Smith, Cantrice, $320,000 for .24 acre.
06/07/2023: 67 Colony Drive, Camden — PDL Living Trust to Mason, Sonja C., $175,500 for .55 acre.
06/08/2023: 2407 Marietta Lake Road, Camden — Varney, Benjamin T. to Boshane, Brian, $450,000 for one lot.
06/13/2023: 1002 West DeKalb St., Camden (BP station) — Speaks Properties LLC to Tucker Spears Creek Church Road LLC, $370,000 for .52 acre.
06/13/2023: 2456 Lockhart Road, Camden — Cox Investing LLC to Roberts, Edward E., $45,000 for 5 acres.
06/14/2023: 137 Desaussure St., Camden — Martin Jr., Arthur E. to Govito, Stacey, $360,000 for one lot.
06/14/2023: 2019 Concord Drive, Camden — Wise, Roger A. and Adrian T. to Wise, Kaleb V. and Stephens, Rachel E. $215,000 for .6 acre.
06/14/2023: 178 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Bunn, Christopher Roger, $236,999 fort .19 acre.
06/15/2023: 2721 and 2737 Ebenezer Church Road, Camden — Berkey Mitchell to Berkey, Mitchell R., $5 for a total of 9.18 acres.
06/15/2023: 1318 Moore Road, Camden — Moore, James H. to TT&B LLC, $30,000 for 6.9 acres.
06/15/2023: 763 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — DiBiase, Larry S. to Cook, Frances Threat, $17,000 for .68 acre.
06/15/2023: 793 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — DiBiase, Larry S. to Cook, Melissa Ann, $20,000 for .82 acre.
06/15/2023: 1212 Wylie St., Camden (Camden Fire Extinguisher) — Johnson, C. Fain to Wylie Street Properties LLC, $5 for .6 acre.
06/15/2023: 2410 Marietta Lake Road, Camden — Fountain, Daniel W. to Fernandez, Nicholas Leon, $360,000 for one lot.
06/15/2023: 713 Market St., Camden — Green Leaf Villa LLC to Wilkat LLC, $25,000 for .9 acre.
06/16/2023: 1135 Fairlawn Drive, Camden — Sarsfield Endeavors LLC to Graham Resource Development LLC, $180,000 for one lot.
06/16/2023: 162 Shadowbrook Way, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Galindo, David Ray, $309,746 for .4 acre.
06/16/2023: 186 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Magyari, Nicole M., $276,639 for .19 acre.
06/19/2023: 1283, 1311 and 1315 Bishopville Hwy., Camden — Graham, Virginia M. to Callaway, Donna W. $0 for a total of 49.74 acres.
06/21/2023: 2105 East Lane, Camden — East Camden LLC to Deese, Quinton Steven, $220,000 for one lot.
Camden and Lugoff
06/13/2023: 742 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff and 104 Wall St., Camden (BP stations) — Speaks Properties LLC to Corner Pantry Inc. $2.5 million for a total of 1.71 acres.
Cassatt
05/12/2023: 1336 James West Road, Cassatt — Popovich, Andrew T. and Helen T. to Beene Jr., Jim Dale, $215,000 for 3 acres.
06/13/2023: 927 Alton Lane, Cassatt — Thompson, Sarah E. to Thompson, Reginald W., $0 for 4 acres.
06/15/2023: 2395 Mt. Hebron Road, Cassatt — Tortoise And Hare LLC to Kelley, Arthur James, $40,000 for 3.67 acres.
06/16/2023: 2254-A U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Jones, Teresa to Humberto, Deras Carlos, $5 for 5 acres.
06/20/2023: 1579-A and 1583-B Ivy Road, Cassatt — McClendon, Nettie B. to McClendon, Nettie B., (life estate) $1 for two lots.
Elgin
05/31/2023: 11 Kimpton Drive, Elgin — Lewis, Billy J. to Lewis, Billy J., $10 for .31 acre.
06/01/2023: 1211 Surrey Lane, Elgin — Capps, Carolyn C. to Capps, Carolyn C., et al, $5 for one lot.
06/08/2023: 4 Leyland Cypress Court, Elgin — Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, $187,500 for .55 acre.
06/08/2023: 232 Haigs Creek North, Elgin — Gunshore, Michael to Toney, Leslie J., $400,000 for .65 acre.
06/09/2023: 29 Magnolia Ridge Lane, Elgin — Carter, Jann P. to Perrot, Jann P., $10 for one lot.
06/12/2023: 1493 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Corbett, James to Ismail, Aisha Mardhia, $195,000 for 1 acre.
06/13/2023: 2458 Main St., Elgin (BP station) — Speaks Properties LLC to CP Elgin LLC, $1.475 million for one lot.
06/13/2023: 9 Harvest Leaf Court, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Wicker, Savannah Glynn, $275,620 for .26 acre.
06/13/2023: 125 Findlay Cir., Elgin — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Trexler, Alexis Leeann, $296,011 for .34 acre.
06/14/2023: 1407 Chestnut Road, Elgin — Singletary, Davien G. to House, Shonda Renae, $260,000 for .47 acre.
06/14/2023: 84 Falling Leaf Lane, Elgin — Drewel, Jeremiah Scott to Vinson, Kenneth Bernard, $360,000 for .85 acre.
06/14/2023: 543 Eskie Dixon Road, Elgin — Nelson, David Michael to Holly and Honeysuckle Farm LLC, $5 for 47.42 acres.
06/15/2023: 66 Brazilian Drive, Elgin — Wesley III, Julius T. to Williams, Sammie, $360,000 for .17 acre.
06/16/2023: 113 Findlay Cir., Elgin — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Burton, Rahmel Chezidek Allah, $297,648 for .34 acre.
Kershaw
06/16/2023: 3174-C Old Georgetown Road West, Kershaw — Robinson, David L. to Robinson, Stephanie L., $1 for 3 acres.
06/21/2023: 1017 W.C. Gandy Road, Kershaw — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Tickle Hill Investments LLC, $76,400 for 2.87 acres.
Liberty Hill
06/20/2023: 2582 Singleton Creek Road, Liberty Hill — Riggan, Walter E. to Riggan, Betty S. $0 for one lot.
Lugoff
05/15/2023: 17 Falcon Crest Road, Lugoff — US Bank Trust to Hall, Meredith Ryanne, $232,500 for one lot.
05/17/2023: 1867 Springvale Road, Lugoff — Bennett, Willie, et al, to Fenn, Lana Yvette, et al, $0 for 5 acres.
06/12/2023: 198 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Williams, Shonta, $273,540 for .23 acre.
06/13/2023: 497 U.S. 601 South, Lugoff (BP station and Bojangles) — Speaks Investments LLC to Corner Pantry Inc., $2.7 million for 1.9 acres.
06/13/2023: 483 U.S. 601 South, Lugoff (undeveloped lot next to BP/Bojangles) — Speaks Investments LLC to Tucker Spears Creek Church Road LLC, $275,000 for .92 acre.
06/13/2023: 1036 Jordan Road, Lugoff — Curtis, Rudy M. to Curtis, Rudy M., $5 for 24.15 acres.
06/14/2023: 217 North Village Lane, Lugoff — Workman, David Allan to Fisher, Michael, $222,500 for one lot.
06/15/2023: 39 Paces Run, Lugoff — Schaffer, Alexandria W. to Holmes, Nathaniel, $270,000 for .15 acre.
06/15/2023: 2071-A Springvale Road, Lugoff — Ousley, Jason Ray to Purvis, Karen Jean, $30,000 for 7.01 acres.
06/16/2023: 899 Leslie Branham Road, Lugoff — Moak, Anna M. to Burgess, Leanna, $210,000 for 1.7 acres.
06/20/2023: 121 Linde Lane, Lugoff — Hill, Belinda A. to Hill, Marvin L., $5 for one lot.
06/20/2023: 51 Paces Run, Lugoff — Britt, Joshua Adam and Kristina B. to Hiebsch, Cade T., $271,500 for .16 acre.
06/20/2023: 7 Hurdle Court, Lugoff — Burson, Michael W. to Dolman Jr., Jonathan, $305,000 for .4 acre.
06/21/2023: 1408 Spears Creek Road, Lugoff — Granger, Sandy to Siddons, Michelle Anna, $55,000 for 1.42 acres.
Rembert
06/17/2023: 331, 359 and 487 Baynard Boykin Road, Rembert — Boykin, Henry D. to Boykin, Alexandera Heyward, $0 for a total of 87.21 acres
Westville
06/14/2023: 4068 Damascus Church Road, Westville — Ford, Wilbur Victor to SFR Solutions LLC, $20,000 for 1.03 acres.