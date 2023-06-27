July and the first part of August are going to be busy for the Farmers Market.
“We have tripled in size during the last month or so, and we are at the highest point we have ever had with vendors and customers — it’s amazing,” 2023 Market Manager Dorothy Butterson Davis said.
With that growth, Davis provided information on some events coming up in July, starting this Saturday, July 1 with the “Battle of the BBQ Sauce.”
“There’s be two BBQ vendors battling for the title,” Davis said, adding a “LOL” to her message.
July 8 will feature a summer salad testing.
“There will be salad prep on site with fruits and vegetables from our vendors using olive oil and vinegar from vendors as well,” Davis said.
July 15, the market will celebrate National Ice Cream Day.
Davis noted that Aug. 6 through 12 is National Farmers Market Week.
“Savor summer’s bounty, support local farmers and food makers, and join Foodwise in celebrating the many benefits that farmers markets bring to our communities,” she said, suggesting that people visit https://farmersmrarketcoalition.org/national-farmers-market-week/ for more information.
Really looking ahead, Davis also said that the Holiday Market is scheduled for Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is the same day as the city of Camden Christmas Parade.
For more information about the Kershaw County Farmers Market, visit its website at www.kershawcountyfarmersmarket.com or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KCFMMarket.