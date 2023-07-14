CAMDEN — A funeral service for Austin William Russell Outlaw, 27, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Wateree Baptist Church. The family received friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wateree Baptist Church cemetery.
Austin passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Born in Camden, S.C., he was the son of John Russell Outlaw and the late Mechelle Alexander Outlaw. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and ATV, hunting, fishing, boating on the river and spending time with his family and friends. Austin was a family man who cherished his time with his daughter and his fiancée.
Austin had a heart of gold. He loved and was loved by many. He was a selfless soul who helped anyone in need and never expected anything in return. He always made a new friend, never a stranger. To know him was to love him!
Surviving is his fiancée, Kayla Bass; daughter, Harlyn Outlaw; father, John Russell Outlaw; siblings, Monica Archie (Dean) of Rock Hill, Brayden Outlaw of Salisbury, Md., Cassidy Outlaw, Cody Russell Outlaw, Johnny Blaze Outlaw, and Kristella Pearl Outlaw, all of Camden; nieces, Sadie, Ella, Nala, and Kali, all of Camden; paternal grandparents, Johnny and Minnie Outlaw; maternal grandparents, Kathy and Banks Drennan; and several other family members.
July 14, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.