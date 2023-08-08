The Health Foundation of Kershaw County will begin accepting applications for grants beginning Sept. 1. The application process will close on Sept. 30. Selected grants will be awarded to 501©(3) organizations that demonstrate a positive impact on the overall health and safety of Kershaw County residents. Grants will be awarded in December.
In the past, the foundation has distributed more than $450,000 to organizations in Kershaw County. Some past recipients have included the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, Food for the Soul, ALPHA Center, Camden Fire, Lugoff Fire, United Way, Christian Community Ministries, Karesh Long Term Care, and the Boys & Girls Club of Kershaw County.