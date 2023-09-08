For the second time this season, the Camden High girls golf team has broken the program’s scoring record.
The latest of the pair came Tuesday in a win over visiting 5A entries West Florence and Sumter.
Led by a match-low 42 from sophomore Liz Eckenroth, Matt McCarley’s charges fired a 173 score to win by a dozen strokes over West Florence at 185 while the Lady Gamecocks recorded a 229 to finish a distant third.
Following Eckenroth’s lead were teammates Lakin Atkinson, a junior, and Stella Burch, a seventh-grader, who both carded 43s followed by junior Josey Sweat with a 46, freshman Riley Grace Burch with a 48 and Olivia Diller’s 54. Sophomore Ellen Green, another contributor, did not play Tuesday as she was practicing and working on her game.
One of the most pleasant aspects of this group, McCarley said, is that on any given day several players could fire a low round. It is the most balanced lineup he has fielded in the program’s history with Eckenroth currently having the lowest stroke average on the squad.
“This is, by far, the best team, one through seven that we’ve had,” McCarley said of his team which sports a 6-1 record. “We’ve had good competition. I had the girls out doing offseason workouts and it’s paying off here during the season. We’re at the halfway point of the season and the girls are excited and going out and working out on their own.”
With Diller being the lone senior on the roster, McCarley is excited about the future of a program which posted its best finish in the AAA state tournament by coming in seventh last fall. “All the girls have room for improvement which is a good thing,” he said.
With the way his girls are playing and improving, McCarley and the Lady Bulldogs have raised the bar in terms of their goals and expectations.
“This year, I’m definitely looking for a top four or top five finish in the state tournament, at the worst,” he said. “I definitely think that’s achievable.”