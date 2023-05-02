Mid Carolina Credit Union (MCCU) recently announced the recipients of its 18th annual scholarship program. Four students are receiving a total of $2,000 toward their college expenses.
Applicants were reviewed by internal and external judges, who evaluated each student’s GPA and course load, volunteer activity, recommendation letter and written essay.
Each of the students will receive a $500 scholarship.
Laila Marchman and Sara McCaskill plan to attend Clemson University in the fall, both majoring in nursing.
Allyson Powers plans to Limestone University in the fall, also majoring in nursing.
Elizabeth West plans to attend the College of Charleston in the fall, majoring in business/marketing
“We are committed to investing in the communities we serve, and our annual scholarship program represents one of the most gratifying ways we do so,” MCCU CEO David Mooney said. “It is our sincere wish to help these bright, hardworking students achieve their academic and career goals so they can also become prominent civic leaders in the future.”
The MCCU Scholarship Program is open to eligible students seeking a first undergraduate degree. Awards may be used to fund tuition, books, housing and other expenses. MCCU has been supporting the Kershaw and Richland county communities for more than 60 years, awarding more than $55,000 in scholarships.