The Arts Center of Kershaw County will be offering several summer camps.
To find out more about the ones listed here, including their specific times on the dates listed, visit ArtsCenterKC.org or call (803) 425-7676.
Theatre Camp Intensive
June 12 to July 29, ages 10 to 16, $125
Whether you’re a first-timer or an experienced performer, our camp has something for everyone.
You’ll learn from experienced professionals who will help you hone your skills and develop your talent.
And best of all, you’ll get to work with other talented young performers who share your passion for the arts.
Our theatre intensives offer a fun and supportive environment where you can make new friends and build lasting relationships.
So what are you waiting for? Sign up for our summer youth production camp today and get ready to take your performance skills to the next level.
This camp culminates in a showcase performance.
Printmaking & Painting
July 10-14, junior camp (ages 7 to 10) and senior camp (ages 11 to 14), $125
Printmaking & Painting promotes self-esteem and creative problem-solving all centered on having fun with the arts.
This year, campers will have the unique opportunity to work with renowned artist Dave Robinson and other experienced instructors to learn the art of printmaking and painting.
With a focus on individual expression and technique, campers will have the chance to refine their artistic skills, explore new mediums, and unlock their creative potential in a supportive and collaborative environment.
Materials are included, and campers are encouraged to bring a personal snack and water to stay energized throughout the day. Don’t miss out on this exciting chance to have fun and grow as an artist!
Preschool Storytime Camp
two two-day camps (July 17 and 18, and July 19 and 20), ages 4 to 6, $60
Preschool Storytime Camp is a unique summer camp that takes a play-based approach to learning.
Children will engage in guided explorations and group activities designed to stimulate their imagination and creativity.
This camp is a fantastic opportunity for young children to develop their social skills, make new friends, and explore the world around them in a fun and interactive way.
There are two different versions of Preschool Storytime Camp, each with a different theme.
One version is themed around Goldilocks & the Three Bears (July 17-18), while the other is themed around Jack & The Beanstalk (July 19-20). Both camps are designed to be engaging and exciting for young children, and will provide a wonderful opportunity for them to learn and grow in a supportive, nurturing environment.
Stagecraft
July 10-24, ages 14 to 18, $20
Students will have a hand in every technical aspect of producing a show on the main stage at the Arts Center of Kershaw County. Dates correspond to the build and tech rehearsal schedule of our summer show.
Based on students’ interests and availability, students will be able to stage carpentry as part of building a set, learn about sound and light design, learn about backstage and production roles, and see the whole process from design to strike.
Supervised by Resident Technical Director Richard Kiraly, this will be a hands-on theatre-resume-builder for anyone with an interest in technical theatre skills.