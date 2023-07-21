The Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce, Kershaw County, and the Chronicle-Independent are pleased to announce the publication of the 2023-2024 edition of BIZY|MAG, an annual business-focused magazine for Kershaw County.
Derived from the words “business” and “industry,” BIZY|MAG’s philosophy is to be a go-to resource for all citizens and businesses located in Kershaw County.
“Whether you are thinking of starting a business, wanting to grow an existing one, or wanting to learn more about business in the area, BIZY|MAG is a great starting point,” Chamber Executive Director Amy Kinard said.
The magazine will have three sections dedicated to starting a business, growing a business, and current community resources.
“The unique aspect of BIZY|MAG is how tailored the information is to local businesses,” Kershaw County Assistant County Administrator Lauren Reeder said. “BIZY|MAG is a one-stop-shop resource.”
Chronicle-Independent General Manager Betsy Greenway agreed.
“Last year’s BIZY|MAG was a huge hit with readers and advertisers,” Greenway said. “We are already receiving positive interest from the community on this year’s edition.”
Local businesses wishing to advertise in BIZY|MAG should contact General Manager Betsy Greenway at (803) 432-6157 or bgreenway@chronicle-independent.com.
BIZY|MAG’s 2023-2024 issue will be published in late October.