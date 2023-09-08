Three little words. That has been the focus at Camden football practice this week as the Bulldogs seek to put last week’s 55-21 loss to Hartsville behind them as they prepare for tonight’s road game against unbeaten Gray Collegiate Academy.
“We have three things that we’re going to emphasize after last week’s game; technique, tackling and finishing,” said CHS head coach Brian Rimpf whose team dropped from fourth to seventh in the latest weekly AAA state poll. “We felt like those were three things we didn’t do well last week. Against good football teams, you have to do all those.
“We didn’t have good technique at the points of contact, we missed more tackles than we missed all season and we just weren’t finishing, especially up front on both sides of the ball, we weren’t finishing plays. Those are three things we’ve worked on this week. Hopefully, we get it right and get back on the winning track.”
Camden gave up some big numbers to the Red Foxes who raced to a 34-8 halftime lead and extended it to 48-6 late in the third quarter. In the aftermath of the Kellytown blowout, Rimpf said his team needs to get off to better starts in both halves.
“Obviously,” he said, “it makes us better whenever we can have a quick start. It’s something we emphasize, but we don’t dwell on it. We feel like our offense or, our defense, whichever is out there first, is good enough to get us off to a good start.
“It’s something we try to do and that we talk about each week. It makes us a better team when we do that.”
Rimpf said last week’s pairing was one in which a veteran Hartsville was on top of its game while the Dogs did not play their best which led to the one-sided outcome.
After having suffered a second straight loss to the rival Red Foxes, Camden has another large task in front of it tonight in Adam Holmes’ War Eagles, a team which owns two wins over the Dogs in as many meetings.
GCA has re-loaded after being knocked from the AA state playoffs in the second round by Saluda after having won the AA state crown in 2021. The War Eagles come into tonight’s pairing ranked second in class AA play and after having seen them on film, Rimpf understands the reason for that lofty ranking.
“They’re another well-coached team that has a lot of good players; there’s a reason why they’ve made it to the third or fourth round of the playoffs the past three or four years,” Rimpf said of the War Eagles. “One thing that we remembered about them after having played Gray the past two years is how hard they play, especially on defense. They run, they rally to the ball and they give a lot of effort. When you can do that, you can have good games.
Already this season, GCA has defeated defending state class A champion Christ Church, survived a 62-60 shootout with Region 6-AAA entry and unbeaten Crestwood, 62-20, before dismantling traditional SCISA power Hammond last Friday, 52-14.
The War Eagles feature an explosive offense which averages 54 points per game while its defense allows nearly 32 per outing.
GCA features a pair of quarterbacks in sophomores John Tyler Waller (6-0, 170) and Dre’ Dopson (6-2, 185) who have combined to throw for 724 yards and 10 touchdowns with Waller having thrown for 412 yards and seven scores. In junior B.J. Montgomery (5-11, 180), the hosts have a tailback who has rushed for 474 yards with seven trips to the end zone. On the outside, the War Eagles feature three long and tall wide outs with senior Jamarius Lockett (6-2, 200) having corralled 14 passes for 403 yards and seven touchdowns.
Montgomery, who did not play against Camden last year while nursing an injury, is a tailback whom Rimpf compares favorably to K.Z. Adams, a 2021 All-State selection now playing at Georgia State.
“(Montgomery) is fast and he tries to get to the edge, a lot,” Rimpf said. “They are also going to throw the ball. They try and get the ball downfield and throw jump balls. They have a couple tall receivers who they will throw it up to them and let them try and make a play. The first three weeks of the season, they’ve been able to do that.”
Rimpf said his defense will be challenged on the edge and in the secondary by the hosts tonight and the Dogs must be sound in all aspects on that side of the football.
As for the GCA defense, that unit features a four-man front with the best defensive front the Dogs have faced this season. The linebackers and secondary are all returnees from a year ago.“They’re going to attack us on defense,” Rimpf said before adding his offense can ill afford to take even a few seconds off tonight.
“We have to be better at finishing the play,” he said. “If it’s an eight second play, we have to play for eight seconds. We were finishing at four seconds last week. That’s a big difference that could spring some big plays, either run or pass.”