Three little words. That has been the focus at Camden football practice this week as the Bulldogs seek to put last week’s 55-21 loss to Hartsville behind them as they prepare for tonight’s road game against unbeaten Gray Collegiate Academy.

“We have three things that we’re going to emphasize after last week’s game; technique, tackling and finishing,” said CHS head coach Brian Rimpf whose team dropped from fourth to seventh in the latest weekly AAA state poll. “We felt like those were three things we didn’t do well last week. Against good football teams, you have to do all those.