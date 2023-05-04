Joseph Hill Williams died peacefully on April 27, 2023. He was noted for being both an innovative energy industry leader and an avid conservationist.
Williams was born in Tulsa, Okla., on June 2, 1933, raised in Camden, S.C., and educated at St. Paul’s School and Yale University. In 1959, after serving two years in the U.S. Army in Germany, he joined Williams Brothers, a family-owned engineering and pipeline construction company, and predecessor to the publicly owned Williams Companies, headquartered in Tulsa, Okla.
Williams learned the family business from the ground up, spending seven years building pipelines across Iran in the 1960s. Later, he became chairman and CEO of the Williams Companies (1979-1994), where he was noted for successfully and profitably refocusing the company back to its core energy-related businesses in continental pipeline transportation and gathering and processing natural gas. In the late 1980s, Williams also built one of the earliest nationwide fiber optic cable networks through its decommissioned pipelines, an innovation that provided critical infrastructure underlying the telecommunications revolution.
Williams, a deeply committed conservationist, grew up riding his horse to school, and fishing and hunting birds in the backwoods of rural South Carolina. He loved nothing more than to sit quietly in the woods and see the natural world come alive. He was known for awakening his children before dawn exclaiming “daylight in the swamp!” as he rallied them to start the day. He instilled in them a deep love of nature and a recognition that we are all part of something much larger than ourselves.
In business, conservation, and community engagement, Williams was a visionary leader who cared about making the world a better place. After returning to the United States from Iran in 1968, he noticed how rapidly the natural places he loved were being lost to development. This motivated him to become a local, state, and national leader for conservation. He founded the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy in 1986 and became chairman of the Global Board of Directors for The Nature Conservancy.
Williams helped redefine conservation by recognizing that to get anything done, you need to build it from the ground up. He understood that bringing together the diverse interests of rural communities is critical to sustaining healthy landscapes. He was known throughout The Nature Conservancy for his sage advice: “I don’t call my bird dogs until they are coming my way.”
Most notable was his galvanizing leadership to preserve one of the last intact expanses of native tallgrass prairie in North America outside of Pawhuska, Okla. He brought together business leaders, conservationists, scientists, ranchers, and leaders of the Osage Nation in a collaborative effort to purchase the 29,000-acre Barnard Ranch in 1989, which was later re-named The Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve. The preserve is now 40,000 acres with 2,500 bison roaming the native prairie.
Informed by his experiences abroad, Williams brought to his leadership style a wide-ranging curiosity and openness to points of view other than his own. Williams was active in many business, civic, community and conservation leadership roles. He served as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and served on the boards of American Express, Prudential Financial Company, the Bank of Oklahoma, Orvis, and the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology. He was a life trustee of Yale University and received the Yale Medal. He also was a trustee of St. Paul’s School and the University of Tulsa. He was elected to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and to the South Carolina Business Hall of Fame. Williams was a member of Augusta National Golf Club, Linville Golf Club, and Yeamans Hall Club.
Williams had a special way of lighting up everyone around him with his humor and appreciation. From his devoted wife to his family, friends, and caregivers, he always made sure to tell them: “You know what? You’re wonderful!” Williams always put family first, and worked hard to preserve the family farm he loved since his childhood, now co-owned by many cousins, as a place for family bonding and unity. He never missed an opportunity to tell his children and grandchildren how proud he is of them.
Williams will be remembered his personal warmth and humor, generosity of spirit, passion for life, and most of all, his integrity. His parting words on most occasions will live on in all he touched: “Go your best.”
He is survived by his wife, Terry, three sons and two stepdaughters, Joseph H. Williams Jr., Peter B. Williams, James C. Williams, Margot T. Rose, and Jennifer B. Ross; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Yale School of the Environment (environment.yale.edu) or The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina (www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/south-carolina).
May 2, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.