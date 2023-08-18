Kershaw County fall sports schedules
Camden
Volleyball
• Aug. 24: @ A.C. Flora (7 p.m.); 30 — @ Chapin (7 p.m.); 31 — Marlboro County
• Sept. 6: Lugoff-Elgin (7 p.m.); 7 — @ Lake City (7 p.m.); 11 — @ Westwood (5:30 p.m.); 12 — Darlington w/Lakewood (5 p.m.); 14 — @ Crestwood (7 p.m.); 18 — Gray Collegiate (7 p.m.); 20 — Westwood (7 p.m.); 23 — in Carolina Challenge @ North Central (TBA); 26 — Crestwood w/Lake City (5 p.m.); 27 — @ Lugoff-Elgin (7 p.m.); 28 — @ Lakewood w/Marlboro County (5 p.m.)
• Oct. 2: Cardinal Newman (6:30 p.m.); 4 — A.C. Flora; 15 — Kershaw County Tournament at North Central (TBA)
Girls Tennis
• Aug. 22: @ Dreher; 23 — River Bluff; 24 — Dreher; 28 — @ West Florence; 30 — Darlington
• Sept. 5: @ A.C. Flora; 6 — Lugoff-Elgin; 13 — Brookland-Cayce; 14 — @ Chapin; 19 — Governor’s School; 21 — @ Darlington; 25 — @ Irmo; 27 — @ Governor’s School
• Oct. 2: West Florence; 4 — @ Brookland-Cayce
(*All matches begin at 5 p.m.)
Cross Country
• Aug. 26: Battle of Camden (8 a.m.)
• Sept. 2: Eye Opener Invitational @ Wofford College (8 a.m.); 7 — Home meet (teams TBA); 16- @ Waccamaw Invitational (8 a.m.); 21 — Camden Military Academy (5 p.m.); 27 — @ Pelion Invitational (5 p.m.)
• Oct. 3: @ North Central; 14 — Coaches Classic @ Newberry College (8 a.m.); 19 — Kershaw County championship @ Lugoff-Elgin (5 p.m.); 24 — Region 6-AAA championship at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site
(*All home meets are run at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site)
Girls Golf
• Aug 15: Lugoff-Elgin w/West Florence; 21 — Hartsville; 22 — Hammond; 28 — @ Sumter; 29 — McBee; 31 — Lugoff-Elgin w/A.C. Flora
• Sept. 5: Sumter w/West Florence; 11 — Lugoff-Elgin; 12 — @ A.C. Flora; 14 — @ Hartsville w/McBee; 18 — @ West Florence Invitational; 19 — @ Hammond; 26 — McBee; 28 — @ West Florence
• Oct. 3: Smith Memorial at Newberry Country Club; 9 — Region 6-AAA championship at Camden Country Club
(*All matches begin at 4:30 p.m.)
Swim
• Aug. 23: @ Blythewood (5 p.m.); 31 — Governor’s School (5 p.m.)
• Sept. 7: A.C. Flora (5 p.m.); 9 — Upstate Invitational @ Fort Mill (TBA); 13 — @ Keenan (5:30 p.m.); 19 — Lugoff-Elgin w/Dreher( 5 p.m.); 24 — Blue Devil Invitational @ USC (TBA); 29 — Lugoff-Elgin (5 p.m.)
Lugoff-Elgin
Volleyball
• Aug. 19: Dutch Fork; 31 — @ Gilbert
• Sept. 6: @ Camden; 12 — Ridge View (6:45 p.m.); 14 — @ Westwood (6:45 p.m.); 19 — Richland Northeast (6:45 p.m.); 26 — Irmo (6:45 p.m.); 27 — Camden (7 p.m.); 28 — @ Ridge View
• Oct. 3: Westwood (6:45 p.m.); 5 — @ Richland Northeast (6:45 p.m.); 10 — A.C. Flora (6:45 p.m.); 12 — Irmo (6:45 p.m.)
(*All matches begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.)
Girls Tennis
• Aug. 28: Brookland-Cayce
• Sept. 5: @ Irmo; 6 — @ Camden; 12 — Ridge View; 13 — @ Fairfield Central; 14 — @ Westwood; 19 — Richland Northeast; 20 — @ Brookland-Cayce; 21 — @ A.C. Flora; 26 — Irmo; 28 — @ Ridge View
• Oct. 3: Westwood; 4 — Fairfield Central; 5 — @ Richland Northeast; 10 — A.C. Flora
(*All matches begin at 5 p.m.)
Cross Country
• Aug. 26: @ Battle of Camden (8 a.m.)
• Sept . 2: Eye Opener @ Wofford College (8 a.m.); 9 — Speed Demon Invitational (8 a.m.) 23 — Mike Moore Classic @ Irmo (8 a.m.); 30 — Starlight Run @ Riverside (5:30 p.m.)
• Oct. 7: Wendy’s Invitational @ McAlpine Creek Park (9 a.m.); 19- Kershaw County Invitational (5 p.m.); 24 — Region 5-4A championships @ Westwood (5 p.m.)
Girls Golf
• Aug. 15: Camden w/West Florence; 22 — Cardinal Newman; 24 — @ Sumter; 31 — Camden w/A.C. Flora
• Sept. 3: Ridge View; 11 — Camden; 12 — @ Cardinal Newman; 14 — @ West Florence; 18 — @ West Florence; 28 — Gamecock Invitational @ Sumter
• Oct. 3: Smith Memorial @ Newberry Country Club; 5 — @ Ridge View; 9 — Region 5-4A championship @ Northwwoods (TBA)
(*All matches begin at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise note. All home matches to be played at the Camden Country Club.)
Swim
• Aug. 23: @ Blythewood (5 p.m.); 31 — Governor’s School (5 p.m.)
• Sept. 7: A.C. Flora, Westwood, Richland Northeast (5 p.m.); 9 — Upstate Invitational @ Fort Mill (TBA); 13 — Irmo (5:30 p.m.); 19 — Camden w/Dreher( 5 p.m.)
Competitive Cheer
• Oct. 7: @ B-HP Cheer Classic (TBA); 11 — Viking Invitational @ Spring Valley (TBA); 18 — Blazer Invitational @ Ridge View (TBA); 28 — Lake Murray Invitational @ Chapin (TBA)
• Nov. 6-11: 4A qualifiers week @ Irmo (TBA)
North Central
Volleyball
• Aug. 22: Thomas Sumter Academy; 24 — @ Ben Lippen; 29 — Central; 31 — @ York Prep
• Sept. 5: @ Cheraw; 9 — @ Northside Christian Academy Tournament (TBA); 12 — @ Andrew Jackson; 14 — Chesterfield; 19 — Buford; 21 — @ Central; 23 — Carolina Challenge (TBA); 26 — York Prep; 28 — Cheraw
• Oct. 2: Ben Lippen; 5 — Andrew Jackson; 10 — @ Chesterfield; 12 — @ Buford; 14 — Kershaw County Classic (TBA)
(*All matches begin at 6:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Cross Country
• Aug. 26: @ Battle of Camden (8 a.m.)
• Sept. 5: Chesterfield; 12 — Camden Military Academy; 19 — @ Central; 26 — @ Chesterfield
• Oct. 3: Home meet; 7 — Coaches Classic @ Newberry College (8 a.m.); 24 — Region 5-AA championship @ Central; 19 — Kershaw County Championship @ Lugoff-Elgin
(*All meets begin at 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Camden Military Academy
Cross Country
• Sept. 5: @ Great Falls (4 p.m.); 6 — @ Chapin (4:30 p.m.); 9 — @ Heathwood Hall Invitational (8 a.m.); 12 — @ North Central (5 p.m.); 16 — Warrior Invitational @ Waccamaw (8 a.m.); 19 — @ West Florence (5 p.m.); 21 — @ Camden (5 p.m.); 23 — @ Lowcountry Invitational (8 a.m.); 26 — @ Chesterfield (5 p.m.); 27 — @ Wilson Hall (4 p.m.)
• Oct. 3: @ Trinity Collegiate (4 p.m.); 10 — @ Central (5 p.m.); 11 — @ Chapin (4:30 p.m.); 17 — SCISA region championship @ Wilson Hall (TBA); 19 — Kershaw County Championship @ Lugoff-Elgin (5 p.m.)