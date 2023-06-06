Elgin Town Council will hold its June meeting tonight, which will include a public hearing on the town’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
According to a public notice regarding the budget, millage will not increase despite an 18.6% increase in the budget itself. The proposed balanced budget will rise to $1.61 million from the current fiscal year’s $1.35 million budget.
Based on a worksheet provided with tonight’s agenda, the largest increases in projected revenues appear to come from police fines, business license fees, and cable franchise fees. The largest upticks in expenditures appear among contingency funds associated with the pending construction of the Elgin Community Center at Potter Community Park, and a rise in “P/R taxes.”
Second reading of the budget itself will take place later in the meeting.
Tonight’s meeting will also include second reading of and update to the town’s food truck ordinance and second reading of an ordinance setting up November’s upcoming election. Mayor Melissa Emmons, and council members Brad Hanley and Dana Sloan’s seats are up for reelection. For many years, Elgin held its council elections in February.
Food truck vendors include ice cream trucks according to the proposed update to the food truck ordinance, although they are exempt from a number of its clauses. The ordinance does include other requirements for ice cream trucks, including that all such vendors are subject to local, state and national criminal background checks. All food vendors must obtain a town business license, and require that vendors obtain $1 million each in injury/death and property damage liability insurance.
Also on tap for today’s meeting are a number of new business license applications from May, an update on the Elgin Community Center, second reading of an amendment to the ordinance setting council’s rules and procedures, and an item concerning KC Trails with the organization’s Bob Giangorgi in attendance.
Today’s meeting will take place in Elgin Town Hall at is open to the public. It can also be watched live via the town’s official Facebook page.