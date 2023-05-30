Riley Ward

Lugoff-Elgin product Riley Ward returns to the KC Post 17 fold both as an outfielder and a pitcher.

 Tom Didato/C-I

Kershaw County Post 17 will open defense of its Southeast Region American Legion Baseball title when Stephen Carmon and company host Richland Post 6 at American Legion Park in Camden on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. start.

Here is the complete regular season schedule for the locals:

May:

31 — Richland Post (7 p.m.)

June:

7 — Lexington (7 p.m.);

12 — West Columbia (7 p.m.)

13 — @ West Columbia (6:30 p.m.);

14 — @ Chapin-Newberry (7 p.m.);

16 — @ Richland (7 p.m.);

21 — Chapin-Newberry (7 p.m.)

22 — @ Lexington (7 p.m.);

26 — Lexington (7 p.m.);

27 — Richland (7 p.m.)

30 — @ Chapin/Newberry (7 p.m.)

July:

3 — Rock Hill (7 p.m.)

5 — @ Rock Hill (7 p.m.)

6 — @ West Columbia (6:30 p.m.)

Home games in bold

Non-league games in italics

Home fields: Chapin/Newberry (Newberry College); Lexington (Lexington High School); Richland (Heathwood Hall); West Columbia (Brookland-Cayce High School); Rock Hill (Rock Hill High School)

Trending Videos