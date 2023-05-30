Kershaw County Post 17 will open defense of its Southeast Region American Legion Baseball title when Stephen Carmon and company host Richland Post 6 at American Legion Park in Camden on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. start.
Here is the complete regular season schedule for the locals:
May:
31 — Richland Post (7 p.m.)
June:
7 — Lexington (7 p.m.);
12 — West Columbia (7 p.m.)
13 — @ West Columbia (6:30 p.m.);
14 — @ Chapin-Newberry (7 p.m.);
16 — @ Richland (7 p.m.);
21 — Chapin-Newberry (7 p.m.)
22 — @ Lexington (7 p.m.);
26 — Lexington (7 p.m.);
27 — Richland (7 p.m.)
30 — @ Chapin/Newberry (7 p.m.)
July:
3 — Rock Hill (7 p.m.)
5 — @ Rock Hill (7 p.m.)
6 — @ West Columbia (6:30 p.m.)
Home games in bold
Non-league games in italics
Home fields: Chapin/Newberry (Newberry College); Lexington (Lexington High School); Richland (Heathwood Hall); West Columbia (Brookland-Cayce High School); Rock Hill (Rock Hill High School)