The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported the following recent incidents:
Deputies arrested a 33-year-old county man for DUI and unlawful carrying of a weapon on June 19. According to a KCSO report, deputies responded to a call by a boy regarding a domestic dispute. When they arrived, deputies knocked several times, but got no response. However, they soon noticed the boy waiving from an upstairs window. He then tried to open the window, accidentally setting off the house’s alarm system. He then went downstairs, turned off the alarm and came to the door. He told deputies that his father pulled his mother’s hair and grabbed her finger in an attempt to break it. Deputies asked the boy if he could ask his mother to come to speak to them. He did so, but returned and said she did not want to get out of bed or speak to the deputies. The boy told deputies that his father had left in a truck and had been drinking, and that he liked going to a nearby cemetery. Deputies circulated that area and located the vehicle at a boat landing and found the man in driver’s seat, appearing to be passed out. They knocked on the window several times to wake him up. He refused commands to roll down the windows, and then tried to open the door. One of the deputies did so instead, noticed a revolver in the driver’s side door pocket and removed it. They asked the man several times to exit the vehicle, but he refused to do so. At that point, deputies grabbed the man’s arms to forcibly remove him from the truck. Deputies read the man his Miranda rights, but he refused to speak and was taken to jail. He was later released on nearly $2,000 bond on his own recognizance. It was unclear if he would face domestic violence charges.
Deputies arrested a 28-year-old county man for second-degree domestic violence on June 19 after he allegedly choked the mother of his child and dragged her out of a house she was attempting to leave with their child. The incident allegedly began because the man became agitated when the woman began talking about taking the child home because they had not gotten to spend a lot of time together recently. That’s when he allegedly began pushing the woman, grabbed her by the neck and began choking her. A deputy noted in a report of the allegations that the woman had red marks around her neck, cuts on her left elbow and right, and another red mark under right arm. She said her child’s father then grabbed her hoodie and attempted to drag her out of the house, which she said she resisted by grabbing the door frame. At some point, she said, their child woke up and saw what was happening. She said she was also suffering from allegedly being kicked in the stomach while she had been on the ground. After EMS personnel took her to the hospital, deputies went to speak with the suspect at a different location. When they arrived, he reportedly stated, “I know why you are here,” before they even had a chance to detain him. He reportedly claimed that he had to “protect” his child, and reportedly admitted that he did grab the woman by her hoodie, but denied striking her. At that point, deputies formally arrested him and took him to jail. He was later released on a $5,000 surety bond.,
A heavy equipment operator alleged that his boss — who is also his landlord and fiancé’s brother — assaulted him on June 19 during a dispute over the handling of an excavator at a site in Lugoff. During the incident, the subject allegedly cussed and yelled at the victim, and allegedly raised his arm like he was about to strike the victim. The victim responded by sweeping the other man to the ground and tried to restrain him by the neck only to have the subject bite his cheek. Once they separated, the subject reportedly told the victim he was fired, but also allegedly threatened to harm him if he ever returned. While the victim was at the sheriff’s office, his fiancé reportedly sent a screenshot of a message she said she received from the subject’s son that included a threat against the victim. It did not appear as though an arrest has been made in the case.
Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man and 44-year-old woman on June 22 after they were caught stealing brass and lead from a Mesa Lane, Lugoff shooting range. Deputies had already been alerted to the fact that someone had been doing this and went to check on the property when they found the man’s truck. He reportedly admitted he and his girlfriend were collecting the brass and lead, and she said the same after they were both read their Miranda rights. Deputies called the shooting range operator who said that no one should be at the property and that no one had permission to collect anything from the range. At that point, deputies arrested the couple on charges of larceny and unlawful entry into enclosed places. The owner later reported that someone — perhaps the same subjects — had stolen a bucket of shell casings on June 14 and 21.
Deputies arrested and charged a 31-year-old county man with third-degree domestic violence on June 24 after deputies responded to an anonymous call from a West DeKalb Street, Camden motel stating that they had heard a woman scream, followed by a gunshot. After arriving on the scene and getting to the room, deputies found that both the man and woman were gone, but noticed two specks of blood on the floor by the foot of the bed. The room was also described as being in disarray, with clothes scattered all around. The couple returned to the room a short time later and interviewed them separately. Based on those interviews, deputies arrested the man and took him to jail.
Deputies arrested a 60-year-old county man for third-degree domestic violence on June 22 after he allegedly injured his fiancé during an argument. After arriving, deputies spoke with the woman, who had a large gash and bruising on her right shin, causing her to limp. When deputies spoke with the man, he claimed that the woman had fallen during the argument. He also claimed that she had kicked him, even though he did not show any sign of such an injury. She claimed he had stomped on her leg several times after throwing her to the ground. She said the dispute happened because he was drunk and that she had refused to have sex with him.
A deputy responded to a Lower Branch Lane, Elgin-area residence around 7:30 p.m. June 19 for a report of a civil disturbance. However, when the deputy arrived, they learned that a woman had allegedly been assaulted by suspect who had allegedly broken into a shed belonging to the victim’s grandmother. Her grandmother had reportedly called her to tell her about the suspect breaking into the shed. The victim said that when she arrived, she confronted the suspect, who responded by allegedly striking her on the left side of her neck with their fist, spitting in her face and then striking her across the nose with a visor.
On June 20, deputies recovered a flatbed semi-trailer reported stolen out Columbia. A deputy spotted it at the intersection of Green Hill and White Head roads with broken airlines to the front tandem axle and the air brakes locked. It was reported stolen with a load of lumber, and had been sitting at the intersection for approximately two weeks, according to nearby residents and businesses.
Someone broke into a 2012 Ford Fiesta from the side of the road on Providence Road near Porter Road where the driver had experienced a flat tire on June 19. The thieves reportedly stole a pair of sneakers, a gray bookbag, a shirt, a pair of brown cargo pants, and a bottle of gin.
Someone stole a purse from out of a van parked on Carrington Drive in the Lugoff area on June 21 while the victim was painting a home under construction there.
Someone stole a gun from inside a vehicle and stole a dirt bike from a Broken Bit Road residence near Rembert on or before June 24.
Someone stole a 3-foot-tall cement lawn jockey statue from the yard of a Polson Road, Camden-area residence on June 21.
Someone recently stole a 9mm handgun from a pickup truck parked on Lake Road near Ridgeway.
Somone stole a black mini-bike from a Beaverdam Road residence on June 22.
