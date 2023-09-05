CCTC

Central Carolina Technical College President Dr. Kevin Pollock announced during Kershaw County Council’s Aug. 22 meeting that the school had received the first $10 million in state funding toward the construction of a new science center on the college’s Camden campus.

 C-I File Photo/Mark Duffie

During Kershaw County Council’s Aug. 22 meeting, Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) President Dr. Kevin Pollock made a pretty big announcement.

“In the new fiscal budget year of 2023-2024, we have secured $10 million to either renovate or construct a new science building on the current college location,” Pollock said, referring to CCTC’s joint Kershaw County campus shared with the Kershaw County School District’s Woolard Technology Center, Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce, and Kershaw County Economic Development Office off I-20 and U.S. 521 in Camden.