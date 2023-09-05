During Kershaw County Council’s Aug. 22 meeting, Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) President Dr. Kevin Pollock made a pretty big announcement.
“In the new fiscal budget year of 2023-2024, we have secured $10 million to either renovate or construct a new science building on the current college location,” Pollock said, referring to CCTC’s joint Kershaw County campus shared with the Kershaw County School District’s Woolard Technology Center, Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce, and Kershaw County Economic Development Office off I-20 and U.S. 521 in Camden.
Pollock said Kershaw County’s Paul Napper, the former head of The ALPHA Center and currently the chairman of the CCTC Area Commission, was “very instrumental” in making this happen.
“This is the first of what we hope will be additional funding for our college campus,” Pollock said.
Later, at the end of Pollock’s presentation, District 4 Councilman/Vice Chair Jimmy Jones — who had placed the presentation on the agenda — asked Napper to come up to speak, which led to another revelation.
“I was in (S.C. House of Representatives) Speaker Murrell Smith’s office today for about 45 minutes and he promised me a second $10 million to complete that building,” Napper announced.
During the meat of Pollock’s presentation, he focused on the partnership CCTC has with the county. He mentioned that during the 2022-23 school year, the school had 840 students attend classes at its Kershaw County campus off I-20 and U.S. 521, taking advantage of 117 unique courses.
“Finances? In 2019, Kershaw County gave us 2.4 mills; in 2020, it was 2.4; 2021, it was 2.2; 2022, it was 2.0,” Pollock said. “So, we’re thrilled and happy that you are allowing us financial help. So, our (current) mills is 2.0 plus the $50,000 used for the Central Carolina Scholars Program, which we are very pleased to tell you that we utilized again last year even during no-cost tuition. No-cost tuition was ‘last dollar,’ so we had to utilize all our other funding first, and that did come in very handy for our students.”
Pollock said CCTC partners with the county in a number of ways, including — along with the city of Camden, Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site and others — the construction of the Revolutionary War Visitors Center at Camden. In addition, the school gifted $500,000 for what is known as the Wateree Road project, which serves as a border between Historic Camden and the visitors center.
CCTC provided another $500,000 to the county so that a new median can be constructed on Century Boulevard, the street that leads from U.S. 521 to the joint campus shared by CCTC, the Kershaw County School District’s Woolard Technology Center, and the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce. It will, Pollock said, include landscaping and irrigation. He said another $250,000 has been committed to installing a new CCTC sign on Century Boulevard to better highlight where the school is located.
“We partnered with the Historic Camden Foundation and the city of Camden to utilized $950,000 in funding for the development and construction of a new colonial artisan center where the college will also have a presence,” Pollock said.
That led into his announcement concerning the first $10 million being secured for the science building. Pollock followed that up by stating that CCTC wants the county’s feedback on its efforts.
“So, we will create a new five-year strategic plan for 2025-30 and we want to gather information through comments from Kershaw County citizens, business owners, and educational leaders on how best the college can work with you,” he said. “And you’ll be hearing from us over the course of the next year as we set times for us to share and hear what you believe we should be doing on our college campus.”
Pollock then went through various gifts CCTC has received from private individuals as well as civic organizations and others, along with supporters of its scholarships from across the county.
“Kershaw County really does help the college as we help Kershaw County,” he said.
Pollock announced that starting with the current semester, CCTC is offering a new pre-nursing preparatory certificate at the Kershaw County campus.
“This is thanks to the new Titan Tech Scholarship from the state — each of our students will have up to $5,000 over the course of the year to help pay for college for that particular program,” Pollock said.
He then went on to mention that, in addition to Napper, its area commissioners include Kershaw County connections through Terry Hancock and Thoyd Warren. Hancock is also among CCTC’s board members along with William Cox, Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford, Roy Fakoury, Sid Isler and Lauren Reeder, all from Kershaw County, he said.
“We are proud to be here,” Pollock said. “We are proud to be unique and nimble, adjusting to the community’s needs. We want to be relevant and we want to be useful during all economic times. We’re grateful to the citizens of Kershaw County for supporting the needs of our students while we also impact the economic growth and expansion of educational opportunities.”
At this point, Pollock ended his formal presentation and began taking questions from council members. District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake noted — with one of his own children as an example — that local high school students are able to take classes at CCTC, enabling them to obtain a year or more worth of college credit.
“For Kershaw County families sending their kids to school, that’s a huge money-saver,” Shoemake said. “The other thing is that you have a lot of programs that are very vocational, so you’re also training the next generation of workers … and we’re looking to get economic development projects here in Kershaw County, and one of the things they look at is do we have an educated labor workforce that’s educated in these matters.”
Of those types of programs, such as mechatronics and machine tools, Pollock noted that the demand for such workers is currently outstripping the number of students taking such classes across all four of the counties it serves.
District 3 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. asked if the new science building and pre-nursing program would keep certain students from having to travel to Sumter to attend classes. Pollock said that would not be the case yet.
“Clinicals (for nursing) will be wherever the opportunities are at hospitals for them to be able to go to the actual clinical,” Pollock said. “We are limited in the number of nursing students that we have, based on the number of clinicals that we have. When we do this new science building — and it’s going to take another year of funding and probably two years after that to actually complete it — so in the meantime, there will still have to be travel back and forth.”
Pollock added CCTC is also looking at a licensed practical nursing (LPN) program, something he said he would like to see on the Kershaw County campus, but that it would probably be another four years before the school could do that because it has to go through re-accreditation.
“When (the former LPN program) was closed, it was actually shuttered totally, so we have to re-accredit,” he explained, adding that the new science building would include health and science classroom and lab space.
District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell emphasized that CCTC has had, and continues to have a great economic impact on the county, while District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson — who has served on the CCTC board — that it’s placement rate of students into job is “absolutely incredible.”