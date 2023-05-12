Both the Camden and Lugoff-Elgin golf teams played their way into their respective state championship tournaments following their qualifying to a pair of top five finishes at Monday’s Lower State championship qualifiers.
McKittrick paces Bulldogs: Led by a 3-over-par 76 from senior Winn McKittrick, the Camden High golf team finished third at Monday’s AAA Lower State tournament played at the Diamondback Golf Club in Loris.
Camden was playing its first match since the passing of a teammate late Friday evening.
Matt McCarley’s Bulldogs shot a 45-over-par 410 to finish third behind Beaufort (+25) and runner-up Philip Simmons (+43).
Camden advanced to play in the AAA state championship at Three Pines Country Club in Woodruff next Monday and Tuesday.
McKittrick’s 76 good was good for a tie for third place individually in an event which had Beaufort’s Simon McAlister winning medalist honors with an even-par 73. James Reames was next for the Bulldogs with an 85 followed by teammates Josh Cameron (86), Henry Green (93) and Noah Roberts with a 96.
Mock leads the way for Demons: Zach Mock fired a 5-over-par 77 for Mike Robinson’s charges on Monday at the Traces Golf Club in Florence.
The Demons (22-6) finished fourth in the 4A Lower State with a 322 score. A.C. Flora won the tournament with a 271 followed by Hartsville with a 314 while Myrtle Beach was a stroke better than the Demons as they finished with a 321.
Lugoff-Elgin advanced to play in the AAA state championship at The River Club in North Augusta next Monday and Tuesday.
After Mock’s tourney-best 77, the Demons received a pair of 81s from Ryan Craft and Jaxon Mock. Axton Crisp and Jacob Rabon finished out the scoring for L-E, shooting 83 and 95, respectively.