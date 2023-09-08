The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees unanimously approved a proposal from Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin to contract with a consulting group to conduct a salary study in an effort to achieve parity with surrounding school districts.
The approval came during the board’s meeting Tuesday night, which included the first reading of new and updated policies, a recognition of the board’s chairman, and bags of goodies from the Jackson Teen Center.
“We’ve talked about this a number of times since I’ve been here,” Goodwin said about conducting the salary study. “We propose tonight that you give us authorization to move forward with a contract with the Student-Centered Education Consulting Group. They do this type of work all over the state and will provide comprehensive feedback for us. They will make sure they’re really comparing apples to apples and job responsibilities then will give us information on where we are compared to districts surrounding us geography-wise and then districts like us across the state.”
Goodwin said the proposed date for completion of the study would be Feb. 29, 2024, and the cost of the study is to “not exceed $35,000.” He said the information provided by the study would assist with next year’s budget.
“(It will give) a good time line going into the next budget year on any salary schedules that we chose to adjust,” he said, adding that a salary study has been something the district has needed for at least the past five years. “It’s been a ‘stop and go’ process. Prior to me coming, on two different occasions they did a request for proposal and for whatever reason, including COVID, it got put on hold and has not gone through. It’s been a long time since one was done.”
Also during the meeting, Jackson Teen Center (JTC) Executive Director Brian Mayes and several of the center’s “Make it a Conversation” team members surprised trustees with bags of goodies, including T-shirts with “Healing starts with a conversation” on them. Mayes thanked the district for partnering with and supporting the center and its programs. He also shared a Make it a Conversation event video featuring Goodwin dancing.
“The kids tell me I can’t dance, that I have two left feet, but after I saw the video, it looks like you got two middle feet,” Mayes exclaimed, and then got serious and added, “Just watch the video and see how tense everybody was, the students, at the beginning (and) then look at the end of the video, which is what we’re trying to do — pull everybody together. That’s what ‘Make It a Conversation’ is all about. We believe we can talk through our differences, that we can make Kershaw County a better place.”
Most of Tuesday’s meeting, however, was taken up with the new and updated policies. KCSD Executive Director of Communications Becky Bean said the proposals are in response to guidance from the S.C. School Boards Association (SCSBA).
“They put out the policy and legislative manual each year,” Bean explained. “So, these come directly from that and are based on federal and state education guidelines, legislation, court cases, and department of education guidance.”
The two new policies are titled “Sun Safety” and “Military Temporary Remote School Enrollment.”
Bean said the first new policy will clarify any questions regarding students possessing sunscreen products on school district property. The S.C. General Assembly recently passed legislation preventing school districts from prohibiting the possession or use of sunscreens in school and at school events.
The military school enrollment policy is also in response to new legislation, Bean noted. In this case, it puts into law the practice many school districts already observe, including Kershaw, to grant residency status to students whose active-duty parents have been ordered to move to a military installation within a school district. The policy notes that districts are “directed to accept applications for enrollment and course registrations by electronic means, including enrollment in a specific school or program,” and that “after arrival, military parents must provide the school district [with] proof of residence.”
“Again, our district already has this in place but we just need to pass this policy,” Bean explained.
The district’s “Admission of Homeless Students” will be updated to reflect new terminology being used by the state to identify such students as “unaccompanied homeless youth,” “homeless child or youth,” and “youth at risk of homelessness,” Bean said.
“To develop an accurate count of homeless children and youth in the state, the General Assembly passed legislation to define the terms related to unaccompanied and homeless children,” she told the trustees.
The policy “Use of Lifesaving Medications” will be updated to reflect that an existing state law authorizing the use of epinephrine auto-injectors, or EpiPens, has been amended to include lifesaving medications, which are defined as “any prescription medication that can be administered to a person experiencing a medical emergency.”
Finally, the “Tobacco-Free School Environments” policy will be updated to include smoke- and smokeless tobacco-based products, and replace “alternative nicotine product” with “electronic smoking device” with an expanded definition. Bean said the General Assembly amended the existing law related to prevention of youth access to tobacco and other nicotine products to continue its prohibition against the use of any tobacco product by any person in the school building or any other property owned or operated by the school district. “The definition of tobacco product was changed along with other conforming provisions,” Bean said.
Trustees are expected to give second and final reading approval to the policies and updates at their Sept. 19 meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting also included recognition of Chairman Dr. James Smith reaching what is known as Level Five with the SCSBA’s Boardsmanship Institute, which offers year-round leadership training for board members on state and national education issues. Smith received a certificate and pin for his achievement. He is also now a member of the SCSBA board.