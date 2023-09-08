Dr. Smith

Kershaw County Board of School Trustees Chairman Dr. James Smith holds up a T-shirt that says “Healing starts with a conversation” from the “Make it a Conversation” team at the Jackson Teen Center (JTC) during Tuesday’s meeting. The T-shirts were among the items in goody-bags given to trustees during a presentation by JTC Executive Director Brian Mayes about the program.

 Gee Whetsel / C-I

The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees unanimously approved a proposal from Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin to contract with a consulting group to conduct a salary study in an effort to achieve parity with surrounding school districts.

The approval came during the board’s meeting Tuesday night, which included the first reading of new and updated policies, a recognition of the board’s chairman, and bags of goodies from the Jackson Teen Center.