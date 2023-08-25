The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune08/02/2023: 3622 Bethune Road, Bethune — Lee, Clarence L. to Lee, Michael E., et al, $0 for 6.83 acres.
08/03/2023: 2032 Bethal Church Road, Bethune — Bolton, Anne Marie to Anderson, Mickey C., $160,000 for 55 acres.
08/03/2023: 2903 and 2911 Best Road, Bethune — Majecic, Gregory W. to Smith, Kevin, $260,000 for a total of 12.43 acres.
08/04/2023: 3642 Jones Cemetery Road, Bethune — Jones, Katherine Nicole to Caulder, David, $55,000 for 1.27 acres.
08/07/2023: 2533 Bethune Road, Bethune — Reaviel, Adelbert F. to McCaskill, William R., $265,000 for 7.26 acres.
Camden
07/15/2023: 1010 Mt. Zion Road, Camden — Andrews, Carolyn W. to Andrews, Robert Armstrong, et al, $0 for 305 acres.
07/15/2023: 1010 Mt. Zion Road, Camden — Andrews, Robert Armstrong, et al, to Andrews, Carolyn, et al, $10 for 305 acres.
07/25/2023: 1716 Campbell St.; 609 and 814 Chesnut St.; and 1719 and 1733 Wylie St., Camden — city of Camden to One Rabon Properties LLC $56,626 for five lots.
07/26/2023: 450-A Knights Hill Road, Camden — Pagan Alfredo to 450A Knights Hill Road LLC, $10 for one lot.
07/28/2023: 2 Belmont Drive, Camden — Kester, Zachary Jason to Donald, Kevin L., $325,000 for .56 acre.
07/28/2023: 82 Colony Drive, Camden — Gray, Charles C. to Levesque, Dustin S., $245,000 for .67 acre.
07/29/2023: 1615 East Lee St., Camden — Trivett, Rita and James to Manueles, Benigno Mendez, $57,000 for one lot.
07/30/2023: 1010 Mt. Zion Road, Camden — Andrews Carolyn, et al, to The Corner Group LLC, $1.01 million for 305 acres.
07/31/2023: 945 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — Dorsey, Brandon Lee to Cooper, Timothy Wade, $202,000 for .78 acre.
08/01/2023: 14 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Nelson, Jacob A. to Shealy, Kaitlin Delana, $262,000 for .2 acre.
08/01/2023: 2492, 2508 and 2516 Baron DeKalb Road. Camden — Anthony, Calister to Anthony, Calister, $5 for a total of 19.19 acres.
08/02/2023: 2203 Cornwallis Ave., Camden — Geddings, Thomasia S. to Clark, Samuel Andrew, $450,000 for one lot.
08/02/2023: 1614 Jordan St., Camden — Cat and Son Investments to Scott, Benjamin Richard, $333,503 for .43 acre.
08/03/2023: 620 McRae Road, Camden — Villarreal, Joseph P. to Singleton Property Investments LLC, $100,000 for one lot.
08/03/2023: 2373 Haile St. Ext., Camden — Spring II, C. Steven to Gentry, Philippe, $186,000 for one lot.
08/03/2023: 567 White Pines Cir., Camden — Baird, Emmie Sue to Brownfield, Barbara Suzanne, $1 for 1.11 acres.
08/03/2023: 2095 Lakeshore Road, Camden — Simler, Samuel C. to Simler, Susan L., $1 for one lot.
08/04/2023: 1137 Wylie St., Camden — Embrec, Wautina L. to Real Estate Development Company LLC, $8,500 for one lot.
08/04/2023: 804 Hasty Lane, Camden — Ball, Joel and Rachelle to SFR Solutions LLC, $80,000 for one lot.
08/04/2023: 71 Elizabeth St., Camden — Battered But Not Broken to Abundant Home Solutions LLC $2,413 for one lot.
08/04/2023: 79 Edinburgh Castle Lane, Camden — Banbury, Michael P. to Caron, Yvonne M., $329,000 for .34 acre.
08/07/2023: 1713 Broad St., Camden — Nix, Jonas E. to Cheatham, Karen Corbett, $352,840 for one lot.
08/07/2023: 621 Laurens St., Camden — Brick & Barn Invest Moscovici LLC to Robles, Edgar Gonzalez, $182,000 for .17 acre.
08/07/2023: 2071 Lakeshore Road, Camden — Tiller, Kathleen G. to Tiller, Richard C., $5 for one lot.
08/07/2023: 1804-A Brevard Place, Camden — Tiller, Richard C. to Tiller, Richard C., $5 for .5 acre.
08/07/2023: 189 Ascot Drive, Camden — Boylen, Alan Scott to Hyatt, Charles Edward, $925,000 for 4.97 acres.
08/08/2023: 1558 Kershaw Hwy., Camden — Ross II, Jesse Darrell to Ross, Megan, $1 for one lot.
08/08/2023: 1587 Chicora Trail, Camden — Thomas, Michael K and Vicki to Diehl, Richard S., $110,000 for one lot.
08/09/2023: 109 Sandy Springs Drive, Camden — Hayes, Linda M. to Harre, Donna H., $0 for one lot.
08/09/2023: 2060 Brewer Springs Road, Camden — Davis, Karen J. to Asmann, Karen J., $5 for 1.15 acres.
08/09/2023: 165 Precipice Road, Camden — Bock, Randy G.R. to Bock Construction Inc., $1 for 51.83 acres.
Cassatt
07/14/2023: 1644 Hall Road, Cassatt — West, Marion D. to West Jr., Marion Douglas, $0 for 95 acres.
07/31/2023: 2261 U.S. 1 North Cassatt Windham Wilbur M Ardrey William M $160,000 55.48
08/01/2023: 1333, 1337 and 1349 James West Road; and 1919, 1927, 1938 and 1942 Thoroughfare Branch Road, Cassatt — Hall, Emmie Louise to the Emmie Louise Hall Family Trust, $5 for a total of 22 acres.
08/07/2023: 1333, 1337 and 1349 James West Road, Cassatt — Hall, Emmie Louise to Martinez, Jose M., $40,000 for a total of 5.46 acres.
08/08/2023: 2445 Porter Road, Cassatt — Magana, Hope Amber to Cen Properties LLC, $150,000 for 1.34 acres.
Elgin
07/03/2023: 7 Smokewood Drive, Elgin — Newton, Susan T. to Kroll, Richard, $190,000 for .32 acre.
07/26/2023: 2 Salsburgh Court, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Yankey Jr., George Sipa Adjah, $573,000 for .4 acre.
07/28/2023: 1506 Tupelo Lane, Elgin — Iglesias, Jose to McFadden, Bunesiha, $545,300 for 3.93 acres.
07/31/2023: 21 Frasier Fir Lane, Elgin — Campbell, Diane J. to Miller, Amy L., $137,400 for .5 acre.
08/01/2023: 56 Harvest Lake Drive, Elgin — West 11 LLC to Stanley Martin Homes LLC, $43,000 for .27 acre.
08/02/2023: 2724 Bowen St., Elgin R&G Enterprises LLC to Hall Homes LLC, $314,749 for 28.31 acres.
08/02/2023: 1031 Oak Branch Lane, Elgin — Kirkley, Hugh to Meek, Tracy, $66,000 for 4.4 acres.
08/02/2023: 2314 Watson St., Elgin — Brown, Chase D. to Chase Builders of Columbia Inc., $1,000 for .7 acre.
08/03/2023: 336 Watts Hill Road, Elgin — Santana, Roberto to Santana, Omayra Isabel, $5 for 14.42 acres.
08/03/2023: 75 Placeatt Drive, Elgin — Brazell, Margaret to Brazell, David Colie (life estate), $0 for 1.29 acres.
08/03/2023: 1679 Rush Road, Elgin — Fleming, Onie I. to Fleming, Roger Dale, $0 for 3.74 acres.
08/03/2023: 2491 Fort Jackson Road, Elgin — Fleming, Onie I. to Fleming, Roger Dale, $0 for 2.88 acres.
08/04/2023: 2323 and 2342 Marks Lane, Elgin — Branham, Kelvin to McElroy, Edward, et al, $145,000 for a total of 19.2 acres.
08/07/2023: 1892 County Line Trail, Elgin — Clark, Melody A. to OP SPE PHX 1 LLC, $232,000 for .39 acre.
Kershaw
07/27/2023: 1553 Jones Road (portion of), Kershaw — Forked Creek Acres LLC to Brown, Benjamin A., $93,750 for 25 acres.
07/28/2023: 301 Youngs Bend Road (portion of), Kershaw — Boyd, William D. to Wicht, Christine, $42,500 for 4.02 acres.
08/04/2023: 365 McDowell Road, Kershaw — Coffey, Douglas to Coffey, Douglas, $1 for 46.98 acres.
08/04/2023: 3684, 3692, 3708, 3716, 3724 and 3732 Kershaw Hwy., Kershaw — Kelly IV, James F. to Diversified Land & Timber LLC, $386,000 for a total of 45.41 acres (with a quit-claim deed between the same parties for $5 to cover the same properties under a separate transaction).
08/08/2023: 1036 Scott Road, Kershaw — Bradley, Mitchell D. to Bradley, Shea Derrick, $1 for 2.06 acres.
Lugoff
06/23/2023: 1083 Nick Watts Road, Lugoff — Swails, R. Kevin and Paula H. to Newton, David, $570,000 for 4.1 acres.
06/30/2023: 133 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Walker, Karen, $301,840 for .23 acre.
07/14/2023: 1017 Shubuta Drive, Lugoff — Miranda, Frank G. to Miranda, Joshua, $18,000 for .8 acre.
07/15/2023: 276 and 276-A Standard Warehouse Road, Lugoff — Steele, Lula M. to Steele, Iris, et al, $5 for a total of 1.51 acres.
07/17/2023: 153 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Charles, Jammie Clay, $303,740 for .39 acre.
07/18/2023: 100 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, $249,740 for .34 acre.
07/18/2023: 156 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Hogan, Stephanie Evette, $274,500 for .23 acre.
07/21/2023: 190 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Taddeo, Daniele Domenico, $272,950 for .23 acre.
07/21/2023: 149 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Bentley, Marcus Tyrone, $273,290 for .23 acre.
07/26/2023: 137 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Sawyer, Michael J., $279,290 for .23 acre.
07/26/2023: 141 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Pollard III, Ransom, $282,989 for .23 acre.
07/28/2023: 2079 Tower Road, Lugoff — Langmo, Michael A. and Melissa G. to Velepee, Scott H., $545,000 for 6.09 acres.
07/28/2023: 160 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Harris, Miracle, $309,689 for .53 acre.
07/31/2023: 1603 Baughman Road, Lugoff — Bazan, Ian Daniel to Olson, Ann Marie, $255,000 for 1.71 acres.
07/31/2023: 164 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Simmons, Anthony, $302,040 for .33 acre.
07/31/2023: 168 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Bolen, Christian Dominic, $271,350 for .23 acre.
08/01/2023: 351 Longtown Road, Lugoff — Reiser, Ryan Robert to Blayney, Christine, $350,000 for .98 acre.
08/01/2023: 50 Paces Run, Lugoff — Reeves, Cori Alexanna to Knight, Jacob, $286,000 for .23 acre.
08/03/2023: 28 Brays Drive, Lugoff — Halverson, Gloria R. to Smith, Victoria L., $315,000 for .92 acre.
08/03/2023: 478 U.S. 601 South (Dollar General), Lugoff — CDP Lugoff 2 LLC to WLFJ LLC, $2.053 million for 2.1 acres.
08/04/2023: 1071 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff — Stroud, Pamela T. to Stroud, Ronald Howard, $0 for one lot.
08/04/2023: 1287 Kennedy Road, Lugoff — Adams, Robert to Milliski, Travis Michael, $190,000 for 2.6 acres.
08/08/2023: 362 Hamp Branham Cir., Lugoff — Jackson, Nicholas W. to Jackson, Nicholas W., $5 for 4.88 acres.
08/08/2023: 229 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff — Jackson Sr., Everet L. and Ella M. to Jackson Sr., Everet L., $5 for one lot.
08/08/2023: 2129 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Willoughby, Linda Gale to Willoughby, Michaela K. $150,000 for 1 acre.