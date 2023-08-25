Real estate logo

The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).

Bethune08/02/2023: 3622 Bethune Road, Bethune — Lee, Clarence L. to Lee, Michael E., et al, $0 for 6.83 acres.