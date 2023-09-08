Mystery Plant

Today’s Mystery Plant is Maclura tricuspidate, also known as “Strawberry tree” or “Melonberry.”

 Photo by Ron Horton

When it rains it pours, and I don’t mean that recent hurricane.

Among the plant identification requests we got last week here in the Herbarium, there were three separate questions about this very odd plant. I can’t quite figure out if it is suddenly being noticed now, for some reason, or if it really is a recent introduction, establishing itself quickly.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, in the Department of Biological Sciences. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.