Miss Camden Mary Beth Tanner, is set to participate in the 86th annual Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization Competition with Miss Camden’s Teen Madison Knoerr set to compete in the Miss South Carolina’s Teen Competition. Taking place at the Township Auditorium in Columbia, the competitions are set to begin on June 20 and will conclude with the crowning of Miss South Carolina’s Teen on June 23 and Miss South Carolina on Saturday, June 24.
After competing in the 2023 Miss Camden Scholarship Program’s competitions, Tanner was crowned Miss Camden and Knoerr as Miss Camden’s Teen on July 30, 2022, making them eligible delegates to compete for the titles of Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina’s Teen 2023. Tanner hails from Lugoff, and she is a recent graduate from Central Carolina Technical College who obtained her associates degree in art. Knoerr also hails from Lugoff and is currently a senior at Lugoff-Elgin High School.
“This is a little girl’s dream coming true,” Tanner said, “but what makes it even better is getting to represent the town that raised me as well as Hope for Life Pregnancy Center.”
“Teach your daughters less about fitting into glass slippers and more about shattering glass ceilings,” Knoerr added. “The Miss South Carolina Organization offers women the opportunity not only for advancement, but empowerment to accomplish breaking the glass ceiling.”
Each delegate, including Tanner, vying for the title of Miss South Carolina, and Knoerr vying for the title of Miss South Carolina’s Teen, exemplifies all that is best in today’s modern woman. Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina’s Teen must be talented, intelligent and well-spoken, she is a leader with a strong commitment to her community, she understands the importance of mental and physical health, and she is a role model for millions as a relatable “it girl” who can connect with today’s contemporary woman.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Mary Beth and Madison to Columbia for the 2023 Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina’s Teen Scholarship Organization Competition,” Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization Director of Public Relations Gavin J. Smith said. “In our 86th year of service to thousands of young ladies from all corners of the Palmetto State, we’re excited to kick off this vibrant, colorful and exciting event, and learn who will become our 2023 Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina’s Teen.”
The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization is an official preliminary to the Miss America and Miss America Teen Competition. Often perceived as a one-night competition to the general public, the organization lends itself to much more, including being one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state of South Carolina, and facilitating a forum by which ladies can express their opinions, talents, and intelligence.
Participation in this program provides young women with the opportunity to promote individual social impact initiatives, gain experience through participation in interviews, talent performances, public speaking, and social/digital media interactions while serving as role models in their communities — all with the support of dedicated volunteers assisting them in their pursuit of academic excellence, service and lifelong success.
Candidates within the organization compete for more than $200,000 in scholarships each year made possible by local competitions and the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Foundation. They also complete thousands of hours of community service.
The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization operates within the guidelines of the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen Organization while stressing individuality, personal development, communication skills and physical and mental health.
For more information on the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization, please visit https://miss-sc.org.
For more information on the 2023 Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization Competition, please visit https://miss-sc.org/state-competition.