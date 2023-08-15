The Palmetto State Teachers Association (PSTA) recently selected Kershaw County School District (KCSD) School Librarian Renata Inabinet as a recipient of the 2023 PSTA Classroom Grant. This is the second year of PSTA classroom grants created as part of a program called “Reinvesting in Our Members.” The PSTA awards grants annually to encourage and support association members as they serve students across the state.
Inabinet serves as the librarian at Midway Elementary School, which serves PreK through 5th Grade students. The grant will be used to purchase two months’ worth of books, lamination, Velcro, and other materials to construct a community story walk. The story walk will be advertised and open to school families and the community to promote physical health, promote literacy, and to address social and emotional learning needs of students and families.