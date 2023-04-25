Upon first or, even second glance, Kade Bell is not a player who appears to be a home run threat.
Standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 149 pounds, Camden’s junior shortstop resembles someone whose hits usually stay in the ballpark.
Not so on this Friday.
With one big swing of the bat in the fifth inning, Bell deposited a one-out fastball beyond the fence in left field, sending a surge of energy through a relatively quiet Bulldog dugout. The long ball helped rally the guests from a 4-1 deficit to a 5-4 win over Marlboro County.
The victory locked down second place in Region 6-AAA play for Denny Beckley’s troops which improved to 14-10 on the season and 8-2 in conference action. Friday also gave the guests a bit of revenge against an MC squad which kept the Dogs from a chance of possibly winning the league crown by handing Denny Beckley’s squad a 9-8 loss on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Camden.
Bell entered the conference finale in Bennettsville with a double and a triple to show for his extra base hits in Camden’s first 23 games this season. Friday night, he flexed his muscles with a drive which did not exactly catch his head coach off guard.
“Kade’s a guy who has a swing who, if he ever gets a hold of it, he’s going to put a charge into it,” said Beckley. “Their field is not nearly as big as ours … and that helped, but Kade really got a good piece of it.
“Kade is also getting stronger and is getting more comfortable at the plate. You combine those together and it was a big shot in the arm for us. I think it really ignited our team because we felt like, after that happened, that we really had a shot to win the game.”
In a contest in which, if they lost, the Bulldogs could have dropped to third place in the circuit, the visitors jumped on MC starter Mason Norris for a run in the top of the first when Patrick Daniels was hit by a pitch with two gone. After Daniels stole second, CHS starting pitcher Byer Ware sent an RBI single to left center for the quick 1-0 lead.
The advantage did not last long as the hosts used a pair of CHS errors and a two-run home run from Gunner Jordan to score four unearned runs in their first at-bat to jump ahead, 4-1.
Norris made that three-run cushion stand until Bell’s one-out blast in the fifth frame to cut the deficit in half.
“I don’t think that we lost faith,” Beckley said of his team’s mental state before and after Bell’s blow, “but it was definitely a huge catalyst for our emotions and for our sixth inning rally.”
Following a bumpy start, Ware settled in and gave the CHS offense a chance to perk up. The junior righty (5-3) did not give up another run after the first and finished his 6.2 inning stint allowing four hits while fanning eight batters and walking one. He would give way to reliever Zechariah Haney, who came on the get the three-pitch save.
Camden would get to Norris for multiple runs in a three-run sixth which opened with Ware getting on with a dropped third strike pitch before being replaced on first by courtesy runner Campbell Denton.
With one gone, Tanner Bowers worked his way for a walk which was followed by a Haney single to load the bases for Bell, whose single to center plated Denton close the gap to 4-3. After Bowers was forced at home, an error allowed Haney to score the tying run while Bell landed on third on the same play. That set the stage for senior Wil Stines who sent a run-scoring single to left to put the Dogs on top, 5-4, heading into the bottom of the sixth.
After working a 1-2-3 sixth, Ware came back out for the seventh and fanned the first two batters he faced before giving way to Haney, after Ware had maxed out at 113 pitches. Haney got a comebacker to close the contest as Camden assured itself of a first round state playoff home game next Tuesday.
Beckley later admitted his team was under pressure to win and lock up the second spot in Region 6-AAA behind Lake City, which finished league play at 9-1.
“Once again,” he said, “we fell behind early and really had a very intense and emotional game. It was one of those games which was such a grind mentally. For our kids to come through, I was just so proud of their mental toughness, their grit and their determination just to keep playing and not get frustrated; that’s has been a bugaboo of ours.
“I’m just really excited about how we were able to finish because it was overcoming a really good Marlboro County team, but also the demons which we have been trying to overcome since earlier in our season.’
Led by two hits each from Bell and Stines, Camden out-hit MC by a 7-4 count.
Having a week before the start of the postseason, the Bulldogs had non-region games scheduled with Wilson Hall (on Monday) before traveling to meet Hartsville in the regular season finale on Thursday. Beckley had a different take on this pair of contests than just playing out the string and treating them as meaningless affairs.
“We’re going to really try and use these two games not just as tune-ups (for the playoffs),” he said, “but trying to continue to build on the momentum we gained from Friday’s win. Hopefully, we’ll be peaking at the right time as we go into the playoffs.”