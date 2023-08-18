College Briefs logo
The College of Charleston recently announced that more than 260 students have been accepted into its Honors College for the 2023-24 school year. The Honors College at the College of Charleston has been recognized as one of the top 40 public university honors programs in the country by Inside Honors.

Local students attending this Honors College this fall include Annisa Evans, Haley Fetzer, and Amanda Peterson, all of Elgin.