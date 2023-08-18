The College of Charleston recently announced that more than 260 students have been accepted into its Honors College for the 2023-24 school year. The Honors College at the College of Charleston has been recognized as one of the top 40 public university honors programs in the country by Inside Honors.
Local students attending this Honors College this fall include Annisa Evans, Haley Fetzer, and Amanda Peterson, all of Elgin.
Harper Murphy of Elgin recently enrolled in the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences with a prospective major of neuroscience.
The University of Maryland Global Campus recently named more than 10,500 students to its spring 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Local students on the Dean’s List include:
Douglas Johnson of Camden